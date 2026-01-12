Virginia Tech Is Closing In On The ACC's Top-Ranked Portal Class After a Huge Weekend of Commitments

Don't look now, but Virginia Tech is closing in on having the No. 1 transfer portal class in the ACC.

The Hokies were always going to be one of the most active teams in the portal after James Franklin was hired in November and they have been just that. With some more commitments likely on the way, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Virginia Tech is at the top of the rankings by the time the portal closes.

Where are they ranked?

Currently at 247Sports, the Hokies have the No. 13 overall transfer portal class in the country and the No. 2 portal class in the ACC, trailing only California. Virginia Tech is not far behind the Golden Bears and more commitments should be on the way for James Franklin's team.

Here is how the ACC transfer portal classes stack up as of today (rankings courtesy of 247sports)

1. California

2. Virginia Tech

3. Louisville

4. Florida State

5. Georgia Tech

6. SMU

7. North Carolina

8. Boston College

9. Virginia

10. Wake Forest

11. NC State

12. Duke

13. Miami

14. Syracuse

15. Clemson

16. Pittsburgh

17. Stanford

When looking at the average ranking of the players in the class, Virginia Tech is currently at 87.31 and the only ACC teams with a higher average player ranking are Cal, Florida State, and Miami. The Hokies currently have 20 commits in their transfer portal class.

The defensive line was a priority heading into the portal period and yesterday, Virginia Tech got three big commitments up front. Ohio State transfer Eric Mensah, Penn State edge Mylachi Williams, and Penn State edge Cortez Harris all committed to the Hokies on Sunday. They are not going to bring experience to the roster, but they bring in upside and should be able to be in the rotation next season.

The other big addition to the Hokies class on Sunday was Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds was a five star prospect coming out of high school and the No. 1 tight end in the country according to 247Sports. He should be one of the top targets for whoever starts at quarterback next year for the Hokies.

Duke wide receiver Que'Sean Brown was one of the Blue Devils leading receivers last season and he joined the class yesterday as well. The Hokies have brought in high upside weapons and skill guys with experience which should make them a formidable offense next season.

Things keep getting better for the Hokies and they are a program trending upward under Franklin.

