Virginia Tech Is Targeting Former NFL and SEC Assistant For Defensive Backs Coach Role

Virginia Tech is reportedly closing in on another coaching staff hire.

According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Virginia Tech is targeting former NFL and Arkansas assistant Nick Perry for a defensive backs coach role.

The former Alabama and NFL safety was secondary coach at Arkansas this season. Previously worked in the NFL for four seasons with a combination of the Seahawks and Falcons. pic.twitter.com/2CPzo1Ysbv — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 18, 2026

How will he fit with Virginia Tech?

Perry spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks as a defensive assistant. Prior to his time in Seattle, Perry worked three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons as the team’s assistant wide receivers coach in 2023 and two years as an assistant defensive backs coach (2021-22).

In Seattle, Perry’s work with the secondary helped the Seahawks produce one of the better pass defenses in the NFL ranking ninth in the league in yards per attempt (6.9) and 12th in both passing yards allowed (3,930) and interceptions (13). Safety Julian Love led the team with 109 tackles while second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon continued to develop, making 98 stops to go with one sack and nine pass breakups on his way to being named to the Pro Bowl. Love also picked off three passes to match safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen for the team lead.

Under Perry’s tutelage in 2022, Atlanta safeties Richie Grant (122) and Jaylinn Hawkins (82) both set single-season career highs for total tackles. Grant added seven pass breakups to go with three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt. Hawkins ended the year with six pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. Rookie cornerback Dee Alford finished his first season with 25 total tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.

Perry’s work with Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell helped him earn second-team All-Pro from the Associated Press in 2021. Terrell limited opponents to 29 receptions for a paltry 200 yards on 66 targets. When targeted, Terrell held opposing passers to a 47.5 passer rating according to Pro Football Focus, marking the lowest passer rating by a cornerback that played at least 50 percent of coverage snaps that season.

In his lone season as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Falcons in 2023, Perry helped continue the growth of second-year receiver Drake London, who led the team in receiving yards with 905 yards. London caught 69 passes and improved his yards and yards per game (56.6) from his rookie season.

Perry began his coaching career back at his alma mater, Alabama, as a graduate assistant in 2017 before being promoted to an analyst role. As a member of the coaching staff, the Crimson Tide made three College Football Playoff appearances winning the national championship in 2017 and 2020. He worked with numerous future pros with the Tide including Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Prattville, Ala. native helped the Tide to back-to-back national championships in 2011-12 as a key member of the team’s secondary. He later spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles before beginning his coaching career.

