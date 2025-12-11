Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter
This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for Virginia Tech's college football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact and what it means for the team's future.
All Incoming Transfers to Virginia Tech
Full List:
Player
Position
Previous School
Eligiblity
Transfer Rating (24/7)
Joiners by position group:
- Quarterback:
- Running Back:
- Wide Receiver:
- Offensive Line:
- Defensive Line:
- Linebackers:
- Defensive Backs:
- Special Teams:
This will be updated as players begin to transfer and will include coaching quotes if applicable.
All Departures from Virginia Tech via the Transfer Portal
Player
Position
New School
Eligiblity
Transfer Rating (24/7)
Departures by position group:
- Quarterback:
- Running Back:
- Wide Receiver:
- Offensive Line:
- Defensive Line:
- Linebackers:
- Defensive Backs:
- Special Teams:
Thomas' analysis:
Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact
- Where does the portal help or hurt?
- Does the incoming talent fill the shoes of outgoing contributors?
How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally
Key Points to Cover:
This section will be updated as transfers enter.
Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining
Potential Portal Winners
This section will be updated as transfers enter.
