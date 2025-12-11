All Hokies

Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

Thomas Hughes|
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches a pass for a touchdown.
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches a pass for a touchdown. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for Virginia Tech's college football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact and what it means for the team's future.

All Incoming Transfers to Virginia Tech

Full List:

Player

Position

Previous School

Eligiblity

Transfer Rating (24/7)

Joiners by position group:

  • Quarterback:
  • Running Back:
  • Wide Receiver:
  • Offensive Line:
  • Defensive Line:
  • Linebackers:
  • Defensive Backs:
  • Special Teams:

This will be updated as players begin to transfer and will include coaching quotes if applicable.

All Departures from Virginia Tech via the Transfer Portal

Player

Position

New School

Eligiblity

Transfer Rating (24/7)

Departures by position group:

  • Quarterback:
  • Running Back:
  • Wide Receiver:
  • Offensive Line:
  • Defensive Line:
  • Linebackers:
  • Defensive Backs:
  • Special Teams:

Thomas' analysis:

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

  • Where does the portal help or hurt?
  • Does the incoming talent fill the shoes of outgoing contributors?

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

Key Points to Cover:

This section will be updated as transfers enter.

Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining

Potential Portal Winners

This section will be updated as transfers enter.

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

