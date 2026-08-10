Virginia Tech Is Trending For One Of the Top 2028 Quarterback Prospects

The focus for the Virginia Tech football program right now is on the 2026 season, as fall camp began last week for the highly anticipated first season of the James Franklin era.

There was a lot of excitement around the Franklin hire because of the success that he was able to have on the field at Penn State, but also because of what he was able to do on the recruiting trail. Franklin hit the ground running with the Hokies, helping turn their 2026 class into a top 25 class after just being on the job for a few weeks then he went out and has Virginia Tech near the top of the ACC for the 2027 class.

With most of the work in the 2027 class done, there will start to be some movement with the 2028 class and Virginia Tech is right in the mix for one of the top signal callers, who just happens to be an in-state product.

Anthony Turner is a four-star QB prospect who plays at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, VA and over the weekend, Rivals recruiting expert Chad Simmons put in a prediction for the Hokies to land Turner's commitment.

Rivals' @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for Virginia Tech to land 2028 4-star QB Anthony Turner🦃



Read: https://t.co/b9KMPSpAS8 pic.twitter.com/2KIHfNITkl — Rivals (@Rivals) August 7, 2026

Big time get

According to the 247Sports Composite, Turner is a four-star prospect, the No. 227 player in the 2028 class, the No. 15 ranked QB in the 2028 class, and the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia.

Turner (6'5 190 LBS) has risen up the boards this summer and has started to collect offers from some of the top programs around the country. Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, Duke, and others have offered the talented thrower, but with the latest prediction for Turner to land with the Hokies, it looks like Franklin and his staff are out in front with this recruitment.

I will stress that it is very early, with the 2028 cycle still far away, and recruitments change on a dime. Not only that, but not all recruiting predictions come true.

Keeping the top players from the state of Virginia home has been a priority for Franklin since taking the job and he spoke about that at this year's ACC media days when asked a question about a former player of his, Tyler Warren, who went on to become a first round draft pick in 2025:

"First of all, we keep Tyler Warren in the state of Virginia and not let him leave. That's where it. That's where it starts."

Turner has a lot of intriguing tools and the size and frame to develop into a very nice prospect and he is already one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the country. Can Virginia Tech close on this recruitment?