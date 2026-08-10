One Number That Sums Up Every SEC Team in 2026

This isn’t your parents’ SEC, or even your older siblings’.

In the four years since Georgia became the last conference member to win a football national championship, a consensus has coalesced that the SEC is not what it once was. The league remains extraordinarily deep, but its on-field authority has been challenged by the Big Ten—the winner of the last three crowns.

The conference’s 2026 race is wide-open, with more than a half-dozen genuine CFP contenders in the running (as seemingly always). With that in mind, here’s a look at one number that will define every SEC team’s chances in the ’26 season.

Alabama: 17

That’s the number of combined interceptions by the Crimson Tide’s three preseason All-SEC defensive backs—Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb—in their careers (Hubbard’s four led the league a year ago). Any Alabama return to glory will have to start with airtight secondary play—more on that idea shortly.

Bray Hubbard returns to Alabama as one of the Crimson Tide’s top defensive stars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arkansas: .417

That’s the Razorbacks’ winning percentage since jumping to No. 8 in the country after upsetting No. 7 Texas A&M on Sept. 25, 2021—Arkansas lost 37–0 to No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 2 and has gone 25–35 since. The task this year for coach Ryan Silverfield: get a team that went 2–10 year ago competitive again after ex-coach Sam Pittman’s false dawn.

Auburn: 15

That’s how many years it had been since a Tiger led the SEC in tackles for loss before linebacker Xavier Atkins did it a year ago (defensive lineman Nick Fairley did it in 2010 amid an All-American season). The 20.7 points per game Auburn allowed a year ago was their fewest since 2019, and despite considerable turnover upon the arrival of coach Alex Golesh, that unit has building-block potential.

Florida: 23.9

That’s how many points per game Tulane allowed on its way to the CFP last season, the most Jon Sumrall has given up as a head coach. Sumrall, a former Kentucky linebacker, has the potential to restore a defensive identity to a team that hasn’t cracked the top 40 in FBS scoring defense since ’19.

Georgia: 14

That’s the number of combined interceptions by the Bulldogs’ three preseason All-SEC defensive backs—Khalil Barnes, KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV—in their careers (Robinson’s four led the league a year ago). Georgia’s key to success is a near-clone of the Crimson Tide’s, as coach Kirby Smart’s teams historically have done their best postseason work with top-notch defense.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, a former college defensive back and longtime DBs coach under Nick Saban, should have one of the SEC’s top secondaries once again in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky: 29

That’s the number of passes quarterback Kenny Minchey attempted in three years at Notre Dame—two in 2023, one in ’24, and 26 last season. Post-Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, expectations for first year coaches have never been higher—can confident new Wildcats boss Will Stein unlock the perennial backup’s talent?

LSU: 59

That’s how many newcomers LSU has on its roster after hiring coach Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss to replace Brian Kelly, a daunting number even by modern standards. None in the nation’s No. 1 transfer class are more important than quarterback Sam Leavitt, a Big 12 champion and CFP quarterfinalist two years ago with Arizona State.

Mississippi State: 8

That’s the number of rushing touchdowns highly intriguing Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor scored as a freshman, ninth in the SEC. Coach Jeff Lebby compared the versatile Taylor to Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, and if he’s even halfway right, watch for the team to steal a game or two it should lose on paper (maybe South Carolina or Missouri in September?).

Missouri: 2

That’s the number of conference rushing titles won by running back Ahmad Hardy—who was shot in the leg in May—in his two-year college career. The Louisiana-Monroe-turned-Missouri star’s wounding was the gravest story of the offseason in the SEC, and new quarterback Austin Simmons needs either Hardy healthy or backup Jamal Roberts to effectively spell him.

The status of Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy remains up in the air after he was the victim of a May shooting. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma: 15.5

That’s the number of points per game allowed by the Sooners in 2025, their fewest since ’09 and a total low enough to make Oklahoma’s porous 2010s units seem like a distant memory. Coach Brent Venables has completely altered the Sooners’ defensive culture, and they’ll be salty again with five preseason All-SEC selections.

Ole Miss: 1

That’s the number of Rebels that have finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting twice: only quarterback Archie Manning (fourth in 1969, third in 1970). Returning Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, eighth a season ago, has the goods to repeat in the balloting—and potentially take home the top prize.

South Carolina: 6

That’s the number of fumbles Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart has forced in his career, a total that ranks in the top 25 in SEC history (if he forces three more to match his total from each of the last two seasons, he’ll move into the top five). Stewart, whose back injury has dominated offseason headlines in the Palmetto State, is the almost singular piece needed to save coach Shane Beamer’s job.

Tennessee: 22

That’s the number of sacks the Volunteers allowed in ’25, fifth-best in the SEC. That may seem like a relatively nondescript number until you learn that Tennessee welcomes back all five of its offensive line starters from a year ago—including a pair of All-SEC contributors in Wendell Moe and David Sanders Jr.—to form a unit with strong and necessary improvement potential.

Tennessee’s veteran offensive line should be a strength for the program in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas: 1,306

That’s the number of receiving yards over the past two years by both transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman and returning wide receiver Ryan Wingo, each of whom are preseason All-Conference selections. Texas quarterback Arch Manning will need both of them to avoid a repeat of his closely watched, up-and-down ’25.

Texas A&M: 26.7%

That’s the percentage of the Aggies’ 43 sacks a year ago (second in the SEC) recorded by since-departed defensive end Cashius Howell. The door is wide open for someone on Texas A&M’s defense to step up and replace one of the most inspired transfer acquisitions of recent years—defensive tackle DJ Hicks looks like a candidate.

Vanderbilt: 0

That’s both the number of passes blue-chip freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has attempted in his college career and the number of Commodores on the preseason All-SEC team. Just the way Vanderbilt—still doubted after its first-ever 10-win season—likes it.

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