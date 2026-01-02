Virginia Tech LB Caleb Woodson to Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football has sustained its latest loss to the transfer portal today; it was reported by On3's Pete Nakos that Hokies linebacker Caleb Woodson is entering the transfer portal. Woodson, a true junior who spent the last three years in Blacksburg, will have one year of eligibility remaining. Over his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Woodson logged 151 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, three pass deflections, two sacks and one interception. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker is likely to receive ample interest from several Power Four schools.

Woodson ventured to Virginia Tech as a three-star in-state recruit from Battlefield High School; according to 247Sports, he was designated as a safety, ranking as the No. 62 safety in the Class of 2023 and coming in as the 18th-highest ranked player in the 2023 Commonwealth of Virginia class.

In his freshman year, Woodson played in every game, making one start against Rutgers. In those 13 games, Woodson logged 22 tackles, 12 of which came alone. In addition, the then-true freshman logged one and a half tackles for loss, followed by a quarterback hurry in the 2023 Military Bowl, a 41-20 victory for the Hokies.

The following year, 2024, Woodson again played in all 13 contests and made 11 starts as the team's primary mike linebacker. Woodson finished second on the team in tackles with 72, only behind fellow backer Jaden Keller's 83. Woodson started each of the Hokies' final 11 contests after being a reserve for Tech's contests against Vanderbilt and Marshall. In the final 11 games, he notched 68 tackles, 25 of them unassisted. In the Hokies' penultimate regular season contest, against Duke, Woodson recorded the first and only interception thus far of his career. The following contest, which came against Virginia, Woodson recorded nine tackles against the Cavaliers.

This past contest was abbreviated due to injury; Woodson played nine games and started five. Before the season, Woodson, named a team captain prior to the season, was arrested on a DWI charge on Saturday, Aug. 24 and subsequently lost his captainship. Woodson missed three straight games, spanning Wofford on Sept. 20 to Wake Forest on Oct. 4. To start the season against South Carolina on Aug. 31, Woodson recorded a career-high five solo tackles, eclipsing that mark in his first game back from injury with six against Georgia Tech on Oct. 11. In his final game with the Hokies, vs. Virginia on Nov. 29, Woodson recorded four solo tackles, seven total tackles, and one tackle for loss.

