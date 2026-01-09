Virginia Tech LB Noah Jenkins Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football has sustained losing another player to the transfer portal. This time, it's a linebacker exiting the Hokies. Noah Jenkins announced early today that he had entered the transfer portal. Jenkins, a rising redshirt sophomore who stands at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Officially in the portal with 3 years left of eligibility! pic.twitter.com/withGQbGFw — Noah Jenkins (@2hottynoah) January 9, 2026

Jenkins was previously listed as being in the transfer portal by 247Sports before his official transfer. Jenkins officially entered the portal earlier this morning. Prior to his transferring, Jenkins suited up in two games for the Hokies, playing in one game apiece in 2024 and 2025.

Jenkins' loss is more so a developmental loss for Virginia Tech rather than any official production. The linebacker room will be undergoing change in the two-deep, with fellow backer Caleb Woodson already having entered the portal and pledged to Alabama.

Since head coach James Franklin's hiring on Nov. 17, Jenkins is the 19th player and the 17th on scholarship to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor (walk-on), quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush, running backs Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett, cornerback Caleb Brown, defensive lineman Arias Nash, Woodson, edge rusher James Jennette, cornerback Joseph Reddish, Woodson, wide receiver Micah Matthews, offensive linemen Carter Stallard, Jahzari Priester and Hanes Hammer, cornerback Krystian Williams and safety Tyler Childress (presumably walk-on). Jenkins is the second linebacker to enter the portal, joining Woodson.

Combining the numbers with the players who left the program in the midway portion of the 2025 campaign, the number now sits at 26: Rangel, O'Connor, Watson, Sedon, Wimbush, Coney, Bennett, Brown, Nash, Woodson, Reddish, Jennette, Matthews, Stallard, Priester, Hammer, Williams, Childress, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene (departed program).

There are currently seven presumable scholarship linebacker players at the time of writing, with Jenkins' departure now factored in: Antwone Santiago (redshirt senior), Keon Wylie (redshirt senior, incoming transfer), Kaleb Spencer (senior), Gabe Williams (redshirt sophomore), Noah Chambers (sophomore), Terry Wiggins (incoming true freshman) and Mathieu Lamah (incoming true freshman).

Virginia Tech has just under eight months until its 2026 campaign kicks off against VMI on Sept. 5, 2026. The matchup will be the Hokies and Keydets' first in 42 years; the two teams last faced off in 1984.

