Virginia Tech Legend Mike Vick Gives Hokies Praise Heading Into 2024 Season
There is so much history in the Virginia Tech football program. From the dominance of Bruce Smith, to the historic run of coach Frank Beamer, to the legendary run of quarterbacks in the early 2000s; Mike Vick was a huge part of that.
Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia.
With Vick being as good as he was at Virginia Tech, he is a voice to trust when it comes to the future of the Virginia Tech program.
Vick was back around the Virginia Tech area, as he is as times, and he got a chance to stop and talk about his thoughts about the Virginia Tech program with Anthony Romano of WDBJ 7 Sports. Here's what Vick had to say:
"Virginia tech is [good]. Coach Pry has done an amazing job, the entire coaching staff [in] making sure that we stay the course. [I] feel good about this season, got great players coming back; I look forward to some amazing quarterback play from Kyron Drones, and the rest of those guys. We know the defense is going to be up-to-par, [the] offense has made great strides, and so that's what you want. But, it takes all three phases of the game, but most importantly we're getting better everyday"
Obviously it is great to hear some of the praise given to Kyron Drones from such a legendary quarterback. There has been a lot of excitement surrounding Drones before this season, with Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports claiming that Drones improving in a few areas could help him lead the Hokies to a competitive year in the ACC.
Obviously, Kyron Drones has a lot of hope for the 2024 season, knowing that he has actionable ways to improve, and a fairly easy schedule to work with. It's great to see other people excited too, especially knowing how much that Mike Vick knows about the sport. This season could be special for the Hokies, and maybe they lead themselves back into the glory days, and begin to be a perennial contender in the ACC.