Virginia Tech Opens As Massive Underdog Against Miami in Week 13 Matchup
With their loss to Florida State, Virginia Tech is officially unable to make a bowl game for the first time since 2022. The Hokies lost by 20 points on the road to the Seminoles and it dropped their record to 3-7. Things are not going to get any easier for Virginia Tech either as they close out their regular season over the next two weeks.
Up next for Virginia Tech is going to be the latest edition of their rivalry with old Big East foe Miami. Everyone remembers how the Hokies lost that game last season, but those are two very different teams. The Hokies are one of the ACC's worst teams and while Miami might not have the best odds to make the conference championship, they are arguably the ACC's most complete team, as evidenced by their 41-7 beatdown of NC State.
In the game next week, Virginia Tech is unsurprisingly a large underdog. The Hurricanes have opened as 16.5 point favorites in Blacksburg and the over/under is set at 49.5.
Looking to finish strong
If Virginia Tech is going to have a prayer of upsetting Miami, they are going to have to get better play out of quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones had another uninspiring performance last night and after the game, interim head coach Phillip Montgomery talked about his performance:
"What you hope is that we can continue to find some more balance in it. Would I like to be throwing for 300 yards? Sure, I would. Right. But we're going to play to our strengths. And I think we're growing up front, especially in the run game part of it. I think we're growing in our protection parts of it. I think we're getting opportunities. We're going to continue to keep pressing on those things. But if we can get a little bit more balance, I'd love to see us at whatever we were tonight. What was it? Two something. Till I put my glasses on, I can't see it. 238 [rushing yards]. I'd rather see us at 238 and 238. And if we can hit that number, it's going to give us an opportunity to get more wins."
It is not just Drones though. The offensive line is going to be challenged in a big way, as are the running backs. Miami has the best defense in the ACC and they are going to make life very hard for Virginia Tech.
Kickoff between Miami and Virginia Tech will be at12:00 p.m. ET this Saturday.
