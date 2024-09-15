Virginia Tech Opens As Small Favorite Over Rutgers In Week Four Matchup
Since their opening weekend loss to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech has won their last two games and they have looked pretty strong in doing so. The running game had not been efficient in the first couple of games of the season for the Hokies, but they racked up 289 yards on the ground yesterday, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns. The defense did not have the best day against the run yesterday, allowing Old Dominion to run for 243 yards on 39 carries and the Monarchs averaged over six yards per carry, Antwaun Powell-Ryland had a huge day rushing the passer however, as he finished the day with four sacks.
This Saturday might be the toughest test of the year for the Hokies. Rutgers is 2-0 this season and has a very strong defense, but they have not been tested so far this year and the game is in Blacksburg. This will be an interesting game for both teams this Saturday and the winner will leave feeling better about themselves.
When the odds were released this morning on Caesars Sportsbook, Virginia Tech opened up as a five point favorite over the Scarlet Knights and the total is set at 47.
While Rutgers won the matchup last year, the Hokies have dominated this matchup historically. VIrginia Tech leads the all-time series between the former Big East programs 12-4 and Rutgers has never beaten the Hokies in Blacksburg. It is going to be a big matchup for both teams on Saturday and especially so for the Hokies, who will have a short week following this game and a trip to No. 8 Miami on deck. A win would be big on Saturday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.