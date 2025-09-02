Virginia Tech Opens Up As Small Favorites Against Vanderbilt In Week Two Matchup
While Virginia Tech played South Carolina tighter than most expected, but Hokies fell short because they could not get anything going on offense. The Hokies wasted opportunities in opposing territory and quarterback Kyron Drones did not look sharpt. Still, it was the first game of the season and the thing that Virginia Tech can hang their hats on from this game is that their defense looked sharp.
Hokies out for revenge
Virginia Tech is looking to exact revenge on Vanderbilt after the Commodores defeated the Hokies in Nashville last season. This weekend, Virginia Tech has opened up as 1.5 point favorites over Vanderbilt according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under has been set at 47.5.
If Virginia Tech is going to win this game, they will have to limit Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia is one of the best dual-threat QB's in the country and gave Virginia Tech all kinds of problems last season.
Improvements need to be made
If Virginia Tech is going to bounce back, they are going to have to have a better performance from quarterback Kyron Drones. After the game on Sunday, head coach Brent Pry evaluated Drones' performance:
"Yeah, honestly the throw in the red zones I was really disappointed. That stuff that he's moved past, I haven't seen that necessarily in camp. We can't make that play. We need those points down there. We got to be smarter than that. We had three drops out there that we got to have. I thought there was a couple down the stretch in the fourth quarter that need to be on the money right there. He's got a chance to keep the change going and make that thing a one-score game again and we were misfiring there but we'll look at the film. He'll own it more than anybody but he did some got things with his feet. He made some nice throws. I thought he showed poise. First game back, certainly something we can grow from."
Not only that, but Virginia Tech is going to have to be better on special teams. The Hokies gave up a return for a touchdown and Pry also broke down that play after the game:
"Yeah, I think it's two things. You never like to have your cover team go twice in a row. You just don't want that. I didn't like it when it happened. And then our gunners, you got to take your shot. You got to finish. I don't know if they assumed that he was wasn't going to catch the ball or he was going to fair catch it, but they came off the gas instead of taking their shot which makes the guy go sideways and gives the rest of your coverage team a chance to make the play. Certainly disappointing. Q. With the defendants, seemed like Sam mixed things up quite a bit, tried to get Sellers out of rhythm. Did you feel like they were able to do that, especially with the ability to rotate as many guys as you were and especially the adjustments that you made to be able to mix things up and really force South Carolina to earn it like you said? BRENT PRY: Yeah, I think we mixed coverages up. We changed fronts up on him. I think we had him hesitating back there a little bit. I think we had four sacks. I thought the game plan was the right one. I got to look at that first series again. They had us yinging and yanging and we didn't slow them down until we got the third and five in the red zone. We got to make a play there and force the field goal, because we were pretty good after that with the exception of the deep ball. But I think we got a good group and we had a good plan. Certainly things we got to do better but for the most part, I think it showed a foundation there with a new defense and new structure in who we can be."
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt will play this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.