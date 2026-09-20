Virginia Tech Postgame Quotes That Matter From James Franklin After 35-26 Win Over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia Tech defeated Maryland 35-26 Saturday at SECU Stadium, improving to 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. Here are the five most pertinent notes and quotes from head coach James Franklin's post-game media availability session.

No. 1: Franklin pointed to the team winning against a Power Four non-conference opponent for the first time since the 2017 season.

The Hokies, who moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2017, produced 445 total yards of offense to Maryland's 423, while their offensive line only allowed one sack of starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. The Hokies led 27-14 at the half, though it enabled Maryland to close the deficit late with 12 fourth-quarter points.

Franklin points to the opening drives for halves of the season, mentioning that the team has scored four touchdowns and two field goals in those situations while it's forced its opponents to punt all six times.

"That team had the longest non-conference winning streak in the country — 20-0," Franklin said. "We haven't beaten a non-conference Power Four opponent since 2017. And we found a way to come on the road and get a win against a Big Ten opponent and represent the ACC. ... I think that drive coming out to start the half that we got them off the field and then our offense went down and scored a touchdown, I think that was one of the critical drives in the game because they were getting momentum."

No. 2: Franklin spoke glowingly of Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

A week after setting a new career-high in passing yards (327) and completions (32) against Old Dominion, Grunkemeyer went 31-for-39 for 314 yards and three touchdowns while continuing to keep an interception-free season.

Grunkemeyer's 314-yard output was the first time a Virginia Tech quarterback passed for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games since Ryan Willis in 2018 against then-No. 22 Duke (31-14 win) and then-No. 6 Notre Dame (45-23 loss). Virginia Tech won both the clashes Grunkemeyer threw for 300-plus yards in — Maryland (314 yards; 35-26 win) and Old Dominion (327 yards; 44-21 win). One play that stood out in particular was when, on a third-and-goal from the 18-yard line, Grunkemeyer punched the ball in for a touchdown with pressure bearing down.

"I think I've been talking about his ability to make plays with his feet," Franklin said. "He's worked very hard at that; I thought that was a huge play in the game. The other thing iis, people are going to see that on film, and that's going to cause him some issues. He's shown the ability to throw on the run, which is really important that we change the launch point up for the quarterback, so people can't just tee off on us. But the fact now that they can see that they're going to have to worry about him as a runner as well. That was a big-time run and a big-time situation."

No. 3: Franklin does believe that there are still areas to clean up.

Virginia Tech's defensive backs allowed four completions of 17 yards or more to Maryland quarterback Malik Washington in the first half and seven total. The sophomore threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns on a 30-of-43 clip; Virginia Tech sacked Washington twice.

"It didn't feel like we were able to get pressure on their quarterback, but we did win the sack battle," Franklin said. "That's an area we've got to improve."

Virginia Tech was 8-of-9 on third-down conversions in the first half, though its numbers slipped to a 2-for-7 rate in such situations in the second half.

"We felt like we needed to improve on a third down, so we put an emphasis on it and it showed up today," Franklin said. "I don't have the numbers in front of me, but I think we were in more manageable third-down situations. One of the biggest things about third down is better on first and second down, so you're not in third-and-long. I thought we did a better job of that tonight."

No. 4: Franklin walked back the statement of Washington that was made earlier in the week.

Cornerback Jaquez White said during Monday's weekly press conference that Washington was "a pretty good quarterback" but later added that he didn't "really think [Washington was] that accurate."

Franklin opted to walk back the comments during the post-game press conference, calling it an opportunity for growth and a teaching moment.

"I don't know why we made the comments we did during the week," Franklin said. "I didn't agree with them when they were said, and I don't agree with them now. But that's an opportunity for growth and a teaching moment for our guys. I don't know why you've watched the film from the week before — the guy completed 18 straight passes — and make a comment like that. He's one of the better quarterbacks in the country, and we're fortunate to get out of here with a win."

No. 5: Justin Terry was injured against the Terrapins, meaning that Logan Howland stepped up at left tackle in his place.

Terry, a transfer from Ohio State, was embroiled in a battle with Howland for the starting left tackle job during the preseason. The Ohio State transfer left the game early with a left-leg injury and did not put weight on the leg when he was aided off the field. He later appeared on the sidelines in crutches. Howland, who transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason, was a player that Franklin called a "tremendous culture guy" and one who "was able to jump in there."

"We think highly of him," Franklin said of Howland. "... He's... been a leader in the locker room. ... So, the fact that he kept preparing and was ready for when his number was called. We'll find out about JT, but it's going to be important for [Howland] to continue to develop and get better. Obviously, there's no lessons better learned than in a game against an opponent like that. It's hard for me to tell right now; I haven't wanted the film — but he played well enough for us to win the game, and we only gave up one sack."

Virginia Tech has Boston College next up on deck on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The contest will be aired on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network.