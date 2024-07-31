Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones Says Florida State's Stadium Atmosphere 'Overhyped'
Kyron Drones appeared on the first episode of Shedeur Sanders' 2Legendary Podcast. Drones was joined by Cam Ward, and Darrell Colbert, who is Ward's and Drones' personal quarterback coach.
After posing questions about EA Sports College Football 25, the recruiting process, and the top three teams in the nation, Shedeur asked Drones and Ward what their favorite stadium was to play in.
Ward answered first, "Probably at USC, that was tough. It wasn't packed, but it was loud. People say USC doesn't get loud, [it does]."
Drones had a lot more to say, "Best stadium other than ours? Man I'm putting that in another [league], like that's one. That I played at last year, had to be Louisville. It was just loud, the stadium's small, that's why it was so loud. I feel like [Florida State} was overhyped, I feel like [at a ] night game it could go crazy, but day game it was overhyped,"
Ward asked, "Was it loud?"
Drones replied, "Not like Louisville, nah."
This is interesting when you start to factor in EA Sports' ratings for the "Hardest Places to Play" where Florida State is ranked #9, ahead of Virginia Tech (#17) and Louisville (unranked).
Kyron Drones and Virginia Tech took losses on the road to both of these teams, 17-39 at Florida State, and 3-34 at Louisville. In these two games, Drones combined for 173 passing yards, no passing touchdowns, and an interception.
Admittedly, Virginia Tech didn't play amazing in either of these stadiums, which is more a testament to how hard ACC environments are, not that those stadiums are any better than Lane Stadium.
Regardless of Drones' claim, I think Florida State is still a very hard place to play, especially recently. The Seminoles have not lost a game at home since October of 2022, when the Seminoles invited #4 Clemson to town.
Virginia Tech will not play Florida State in 2024, and has a chance to set themselves atop the ACC. It will be interesting to see how the Virginia Tech-Florida State storyline develops later in the season, as an ACC title game between the two is very possible.