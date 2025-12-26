Virginia Tech QB William "Pop" Watson III Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech has sustained its third loss of the winter cycle to the transfer portal. ESPN’s Pete Thamel announced today that last season’s second-string quarterback for the Hokies, William “Pop” Watson III, would be entering the transfer portal.

Virginia Tech quarterback Pop Watson III is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he tells ESPN. He started two games for the Hokies and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his first start, a win over Virginia in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Z7RTYI9MCe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2025

Watson, who was a redshirt sophomore this past season, will possess two years of eligibility at his next stop. With his exit, Virginia Tech currently has three quarterbacks will eligibility remaining: redshirt freshmen Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand, in addition to incoming true freshman Troy Huhn from California.

In his three years in Blacksburg, Watson started in two games — the final two games of the 2024 season, against archrival Virginia and against Minnesota in that year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl. After then-starter Kyron Drones went down against Clemson with injuries that eventually turned out to be season-ending, Watson, the third-string quarterback in 2024, moved up to the second-string spot behind Collin Schlee. In Virginia Tech’s penultimate regular season contest against Duke that year, Schlee exited midway through with an apparent head injury, forcing Watson into action.

Duke rolled up seven sacks on the newcomer and eventually won, 30-23, in another one-score Virginia Tech, one of five the Hokies sustained that season. Against the Blue Devils, Watson went 12-of-25 for 146 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The next week against Virginia, with Drones and Schlee both out, Watson earned the first start of his career. Against the undermanned Cavaliers, Watson thrived, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown, also scampering free for a touchdown on the ground and tallying 48 rushing yards. For his efforts, Watson was named the ACC Rookie of the Week.

The following game, Watson split time with Schlee against Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl; he completed eight of his 12 passes, threw no touchdowns and one pick and absorbed five sacks.

This past year, Watson took the backup slot behind incumbent Kyron Drones. Despite a turbulent 3-9 campaign where Brent Pry was fired on Sept. 14 after the Hokies started the season 0-3, Watson saw limited action, compiling 22 snaps across the season.

The brunt of that effort came against Miami; trailing 27-10, Drones exited the contest and Watson entered. In his brief effort, Watson completed two of three passes for 77 yards, punctuated by a 39-yard dot to wideout Ayden Greene that set up a touchdown. However, Watson's fumble on the Hokies' subsequent drive wiped out any chance of a victory.

Virginia Tech is expected to seek out its starter from the transfer portal; none of the Hokies' existing three quarterbacks have logged any snaps at the collegiate level.

Virginia Tech has 253 days until its 2026 campaign kicks off. The Hokies cannot officially secure a transfer until Jan. 2, which is when the official transfer portal window opens. Until then, Virginia Tech is, in theory, without a starting quarterback.

