Ranking Every Power Four Quarterback Virginia Tech Will Face in 2026

Virginia Tech is going to face an interesting group of quarterbacks in 2026.

In the first season under James Franklin, the Hokies are going to see some of the best signal callers in the conference and some of the most talented in the country. Let's take a look at every power four quarterback that Virginia Tech is going to see this season and rank them.

10. Davis Warren- Stanford

Warren brings experience to the Cardinal, but that is about it. The former Michigan walk-on is projected to be the guy under center for Stanford this season. He was the starter for the Wolverines in 2024, totaling nearly 1,200 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Stanford is projected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC and not having a better option at quarterback is one of the reasons why.

9. Mason McKenzie- Boston College

McKenzie is a high variance player on this list. He was one of the best quarterbacks at the division II level, totaling over 2,000 yards passing and nearly 1,000 rushing. While it is foolish to suggest he will be as good as Trinidad Chambliss was for Ole Miss, both are dual threat QB's who had success at the lower level. Maybe be can provide a spark for BC or he might simply not be good enough to play in the FBS. Only time will tell.

8. Alberto Mendoza- Georgia Tech

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech is going to hold a quarterback competition this spring and fall, but it is not unwise to suggest that former Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza should be considered the favorite. Mendoza is a dual-threat QB coming over to try and ensure that Georgia Tech does not sputter at the position after losing Haynes King and Aaron Philo this offseason. Like McKenzie, he falls here due to lack of experience, but he could be much higher at the end of the season.

7. Christopher Vizzina-Clemson

While Vizzina is the heavy favorite to start for the Tigers, this is the most uncertainity that Clemson has had at the position in years. He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a start vs SMU last season, but that was his only start. How will he mesh with offensive coordinator Chad Morris? Clemson heads to LSU in their first game and we will know more about him after that game.

6. Beau Pribula- Virginia

Pribula was a former Franklin QB at Penn State and was the starter for Missouri this past season before hopping back in the transfer portal and landing in Charlottesville. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

5. Malik Washington- Maryland

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Maryland is not the best team that the Hokies will face this season, but Washington is going to be the first QB that tests them this season. Washington had a tremendous freshman season and he set Maryland freshman records for completions (273) and passing yards (2,963). Virginia Tech's defense will be tested early and often when they face this talented young QB this season.

4. Mason Heintschel- Pittsburgh

Heintschel took over for the Panthers early in the season and nearly got the Panthers to the ACC Championship game. He threw for over 2,300 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine starts last season and he will be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in 2026.

3. Kevin Jennings- SMU

Jennings is back for one last go around at SMU. He is one of the most experienced signal callers in the country and has put up back-to-back stellar seasons since the Mustangs made the move to the ACC. He can be a bit turnover prone (10 interceptions last season), but he is accurate and knows where to go with the ball. He should have SMU in contention to win the ACC in 2026.

2. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele- California

If you want a sleeper for the Heisman trophy and a sleeper in the ACC, look no further than Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Cal. The Golden Bears have been busy in the transfer portal under first year head coach Tosh Lupoi and JKS will look to continue and build on what was a tremendous freshman season with the program.

1. Darian Mensah- Miami

Darian Mensah was going to be the best quarterback in the ACC if he had stayed at Duke. Now, he goes to Miami to play for Shannon Dawson and he gets to throw to Malachi Toney and has a deep stable of running backs behind him. Mensah very well might be an upgrade over Carson Beck and makes Miami a threat to get back to the national championship game. Look for a big season from Mensah.

