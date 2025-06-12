Virginia Tech Ranks No. 46 Out of 68 Teams in ESPN's "Future Power Rankings"
In Adam Rittenberg's "Future Power Rankings" article that was released yesterday, the ESPN writer ranked all 68 of the Power 4 conferences' teams based on six factors: whether the team's quarterback is a returning player, the likelihood of a team keeping that quarterback for multiple years, the prospects of the offensive and defensive lines, roster management, star players and the skill of the coaching staff.
Rittenberg placed Virginia Tech at 46th of the 68 Power 4 squads and 12th of the 17 ACC teams. Of Drones' quarterback play, Rittenberg stated that the dual-threat quarterback had a "somewhat disappointing 2024 campaign in which he finished with 1,562 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games."
Drones, who was sidelined for the remainder of the season following Clemson, was referred to by Rittenberg as "capable of contending for all-league honors with better health and performance".
Rittenberg pointed out Arias Nash and James Djonkam, transfers from Mercer and Eastern Michigan, respectively, as players to watch in this upcoming campaign.
Most importantly, he stated that Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, who has a 16-21 all-time record with the Hokies, "must deliver better results this fall to secure his future." This season, Pry will have two new coordinators at the helm, with former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery manning the offense and former Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach Sam Siefkes spearheading the defensive effort. Siefkes, in particular, will try to bring NFL-level discipline and physicality to a Virginia Tech defense that showed flashes but lacked consistency in 2024.
The Hokies' placement in the bottom third of Rittenberg's Power 4 rankings, is certainly not flattering, but it's also not fatal. With better play under center, stronger O-line performance and effective new leadership on both sides of the ball, Tech has a chance to move up the rankings. Still, if the pieces don’t click quickly, the pressure mounting on Brent Pry could define the season as much as any on-field progress. Only time will tell.