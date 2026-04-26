Virginia Tech RB Terion Stewart Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs As An Undrafted Free Agent

The Hokies have their second straight running back to go to the NFL. Terion Stewart was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran back spent just one season with Virginia Tech, with the bulk of his time in college football spent with the Bowling Green Falcons.

This year's draft class for the Hokies isn't nearly as strong as the previous years. Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane were taken early on day three in 2025. This year, Blacksburg did not see a draftee, with the majority of its eligible players signing undrafted free agent contracts.

Scouting Report

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) celebrates a first down during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Stewart was brought in by former running backs coach Elijah Brooks to help replace the production they lost with Tuten. The pairing of him and Marcellous Hawkins profiled a strong backfield that should've seen a more even split in workload. Philip Montgomery leaned towards Hawkins for the majority of the season, leaving Stewart with a significant decrease in carries.

That doesn't mean he didn't show plenty of talent in 2025. He totalled 469 yards on 82 carries, averaging just shy of six yards per carry. Efficiency was a trait Brooks valued above all else in his running back room. Stewart was an efficient back throughout his career. In all five seasons of play, the Sandusky High School product averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

His high career average is attributed to his ability to fight through tackles. Stewart runs stronger than most backs of his size. He's a smaller back with the strength of an ox on both the inside and outside. What he lacks in breakaway speed, he makes up for with a quick burst out of the backfield. This enables his ability to create big plays at any moment.

Stewart's most notable outing was against NC State this past season. He saw his season-high in touches and finished with a career-high 175 yards against the Wolfpack. His 85-yard sprint was also the longest of his collegiate career. He is a heavy-hitter out the backfield that can pull off "Beast Mode"-esque runs in the open field. His red-zone abilities weren't showcased heavily with Kyron Drones taking the bulk of the usage, but he has shown in the past that he can be a leading force within an offense.

The negatives with Stewart sound a lot like Tuten's from years past. Some scouts have doubted his ball security at the professional level. The year he totalled his highest usage at Bowling Green also saw a career-high in fumbles. His receiving profile is also not as strong as some of the other backs in the class. Overall, Stewart is a solid option as an RB3 or 4 on a roster. The bulk of his usage in the league will likely be on third-downs and the red zone as a change of pace for a team's lead rusher.