Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Week One Game vs South Carolina
Virginia Tech is one week away from their season opening game against South Carolina in Atlanta. Virginia Tech is hoping to pull a big upset against a team some think will compete in the SEC this season and maybe even a college football playoff spot. One week out from the big matchup, the Hokies have revealed the uniform combination for the game.
Uniform combination
The Hokies are going to be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, orange pants, and white and orange cleats.
It is going to be a nice look for Virginia Tech in arguably their biggest game of the season.
Can Brent Pry Reverse this trend Against South Carolina?
Heading into his fourth season, Hokies head coach Brent Pry is 0-5 against ranked teams in the regular season, but he is going to have a chance to immediately reverse that trend when the season starts. The Hokies will face No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta and while Virginia Tech is a big underdog in that game, they might have a better shot at winning that game than one might think.
South Carolina is going to be replacing a lot of NFL talent that was on their team last season. SEC defensive player of the year Kyle Kennard, safety Nick Emmanwori, running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, and linebacker Demetrius Knight are just a few of the players that the Gamecocks will be missing. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has done a fantastic job of recruiting, but having so many new starters at positions in week one can make things challenging.
Season Opener Could Be Telling
Is Virginia Tech closer to the top of the ACC or the bottom? We may find out on Sunday when they face South Carolina in Atlanta.
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of last season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart, and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies, on the other hand, have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries, and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he did a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.