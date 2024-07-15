All Hokies

Virginia Tech's EA Sports College Football 25 Player Ratings

How are Virginia Tech's star players rated?

Dec 27, 2023; Annapolis, MD, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) reacts after running for a first down against the Tulane Green Wave at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
/ Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The wait is finally over! EA Sports College Football 25 is here, and Virginia Tech has received their player ratings and full depth chart for the game. Virginia Tech should be one of the more fun teams to play as in the game, due to the fast offense and explosive defense. Not all rostered players were able to be in the game, however, due to EA Sports' limit on the amount of players per team. Here is Virginia Tech's ratings and depth chart according to College Football 25:

Quarterback

Kyron Drones, 86 OVR, 93 THP

Collin Schlee, 78 OVR, 91 THP

William Watson III, 70 OVR, 85 THP

Davi Belfort, 67 OVR, 84 THP

Running Back

Bhayshul Tuten, 85 OVR, 90 SPD

Malachi Thomas, 80 OVR, 88 SPD

Jeremiah Coney, 73 OVR, 87 SPD

Tyler Mason, 67 OVR, 90 SPD

Mack Drummond, 65 OVR, 90 SPD

Wide Receiver

Ali Jennings, 87 OVR, 91 SPD

Jaylin Lane, 84 OVR, 95 SPD

Da’Quan Felton, 82 OVR, 86 SPD

Stephen Gosnell, 80 OVR, 88 SPD

Chance Fitzgerald, 73 OVR, 92 SPD

Ayden Greene, 72 OVR, 90 SPD

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, 71 OVR, 91 SPD

Tucker Holloway, 69 OVR, 90 SPD

Keylen Adams, 69 OVR, 88 SPD

Chanz Wiggins, 67 OVR, 89 SPD

Takye Heath, 62 OVR, 92 SPD

Tight End

Nick Gallo, 77 OVR

Benji Gosnell, 77 OVR

Harrison Saint Germain, 73 OVR

Zeke Wimbush, 68 OVR

Tate Kendall, 50 OVR

Left Tackle

Xavier Chaplin, 78 OVR

Layth Ghannam, 73 OVR

Aidan Lynch, 67 OVR

Left Guard

Braelin Moore, 80 OVR

Lance Williams, 73 OVR

Brody Meadows, 73 OVR

Caleb Nitta, 66 OVR

Center

Kaden Moore, 77 OVR

Tommy Ricard, 68 OVR

Right Guard

Montavious Cunningham, 82 OVR

Bob Schick, 74 OVR

Right Tackle

Parker Clements, 78 OVR

Johnny Garrett, 76 OVR

Left End

Antwuan Powell-Ryland, 88 OVR

C.J. McCray, 73 OVR

Jorden McDonald, 68 OVR

Deric Dandy, 67 OVR

Ishmael Findlayer, 65 OVR

Defensive Tackle

Aeneas Peebles, 87 OVR

Kelvin Gilliam Jr., 78 OVR

Khurtiss Perry, 76 OVR

Josh Fuga, 76 OVR

Kemari Copeland, 74 OVR

Wilfred Pene, 71 OVR

Emmett Laws, 68 OVR

Andrew Hanchuk, 67 OVR

Right End

Cole Nelson, 78 OVR

Keyshawn Burgos, 75 OVR

James Jennette, 74 OVR

Jason Abbey, 71 OVR

Gerard Johnson III, 69 OVR

Right Outside Linebacker

Keli Lawson, 78 OVR

Jayden McDonald, 78 OVR

Aycen Stevens, 70 OVR

Middle Linebacker

Sam Brumfield, 80 OVR

Jaden Keller, 78 OVR

Will Johnson, 70 OVR

George Ballance, 67 OVR

Left Outside Linebacker

Keonta Jenkiins, 77 OVR

Caleb Woodson, 73 OVR

Gabe Williams, 73 OVR

Ja Morrison, 69 OVR

Josh Hand, 56 OVR

Cornerback

Dorian Strong, 91 OVR

Mansoor Delane, 87 OVR

Braylon Johnson, 75 OVR

Dante Lovett, 72 OVR

Joshua Clarke, 68 OVR

Miles Ellis, 55 OVR

Free Safety

Mose Phillips III, 74 OVR

Cameren Fleming, 70 OVR

Quentin Reddish, 70 OVR

Noah Jenkins, 67 OVR

Strong Safety

Jalen Stroman, 81 OVR

Jaylen Jones, 77 OVR

Devin Alves, 72 OVR

Tyler Childress, 67 OVR

Kicker

John Love, 78 OVR

Punter

Peter Moore, 77 OVR

Nick Veltsistas, 71 OVR

