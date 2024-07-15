Virginia Tech's EA Sports College Football 25 Player Ratings
The wait is finally over! EA Sports College Football 25 is here, and Virginia Tech has received their player ratings and full depth chart for the game. Virginia Tech should be one of the more fun teams to play as in the game, due to the fast offense and explosive defense. Not all rostered players were able to be in the game, however, due to EA Sports' limit on the amount of players per team. Here is Virginia Tech's ratings and depth chart according to College Football 25:
Quarterback
Kyron Drones, 86 OVR, 93 THP
Collin Schlee, 78 OVR, 91 THP
William Watson III, 70 OVR, 85 THP
Davi Belfort, 67 OVR, 84 THP
Running Back
Bhayshul Tuten, 85 OVR, 90 SPD
Malachi Thomas, 80 OVR, 88 SPD
Jeremiah Coney, 73 OVR, 87 SPD
Tyler Mason, 67 OVR, 90 SPD
Mack Drummond, 65 OVR, 90 SPD
Wide Receiver
Ali Jennings, 87 OVR, 91 SPD
Jaylin Lane, 84 OVR, 95 SPD
Da’Quan Felton, 82 OVR, 86 SPD
Stephen Gosnell, 80 OVR, 88 SPD
Chance Fitzgerald, 73 OVR, 92 SPD
Ayden Greene, 72 OVR, 90 SPD
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, 71 OVR, 91 SPD
Tucker Holloway, 69 OVR, 90 SPD
Keylen Adams, 69 OVR, 88 SPD
Chanz Wiggins, 67 OVR, 89 SPD
Takye Heath, 62 OVR, 92 SPD
Tight End
Nick Gallo, 77 OVR
Benji Gosnell, 77 OVR
Harrison Saint Germain, 73 OVR
Zeke Wimbush, 68 OVR
Tate Kendall, 50 OVR
Left Tackle
Xavier Chaplin, 78 OVR
Layth Ghannam, 73 OVR
Aidan Lynch, 67 OVR
Left Guard
Braelin Moore, 80 OVR
Lance Williams, 73 OVR
Brody Meadows, 73 OVR
Caleb Nitta, 66 OVR
Center
Kaden Moore, 77 OVR
Tommy Ricard, 68 OVR
Right Guard
Montavious Cunningham, 82 OVR
Bob Schick, 74 OVR
Right Tackle
Parker Clements, 78 OVR
Johnny Garrett, 76 OVR
Left End
Antwuan Powell-Ryland, 88 OVR
C.J. McCray, 73 OVR
Jorden McDonald, 68 OVR
Deric Dandy, 67 OVR
Ishmael Findlayer, 65 OVR
Defensive Tackle
Aeneas Peebles, 87 OVR
Kelvin Gilliam Jr., 78 OVR
Khurtiss Perry, 76 OVR
Josh Fuga, 76 OVR
Kemari Copeland, 74 OVR
Wilfred Pene, 71 OVR
Emmett Laws, 68 OVR
Andrew Hanchuk, 67 OVR
Right End
Cole Nelson, 78 OVR
Keyshawn Burgos, 75 OVR
James Jennette, 74 OVR
Jason Abbey, 71 OVR
Gerard Johnson III, 69 OVR
Right Outside Linebacker
Keli Lawson, 78 OVR
Jayden McDonald, 78 OVR
Aycen Stevens, 70 OVR
Middle Linebacker
Sam Brumfield, 80 OVR
Jaden Keller, 78 OVR
Will Johnson, 70 OVR
George Ballance, 67 OVR
Left Outside Linebacker
Keonta Jenkiins, 77 OVR
Caleb Woodson, 73 OVR
Gabe Williams, 73 OVR
Ja Morrison, 69 OVR
Josh Hand, 56 OVR
Cornerback
Dorian Strong, 91 OVR
Mansoor Delane, 87 OVR
Braylon Johnson, 75 OVR
Dante Lovett, 72 OVR
Joshua Clarke, 68 OVR
Miles Ellis, 55 OVR
Free Safety
Mose Phillips III, 74 OVR
Cameren Fleming, 70 OVR
Quentin Reddish, 70 OVR
Noah Jenkins, 67 OVR
Strong Safety
Jalen Stroman, 81 OVR
Jaylen Jones, 77 OVR
Devin Alves, 72 OVR
Tyler Childress, 67 OVR
Kicker
John Love, 78 OVR
Punter
Peter Moore, 77 OVR
Nick Veltsistas, 71 OVR