LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs William & Mary Baseball, Game 3 Score

Virginia Tech baseball will finish with William and Mary this afternoon in game three of the series. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order.

B1 | Hokies 3, Tribe 1

Both Treyson Hughes and Sam Grube landed themselves in scoring position with nobody out for Henry Cooke to muster a deep sac fly to rightfield to even game three out.

Third baseman Owen Petrich stepped up following the sac and sliced his own ball into right field, only with enough juice to clear the fence and put Tech ahead by two.

T1 | Tribe 1, Hokies 0

Shortstop Jamie Laskofski walked to first on four straight balls to open the contest, after Grim painted a first-pitch strike. Two stolen bases later, Laskofski stood at third when Louie Bartletti drilled a double off the right-center to open the scoring.

T1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0

Tech’s right-handed freshman pitcher Ethan Grim starts the contest on the bump for the Hokies. He ranks as the third-ranked right-handed pitcher out of Pennsylvania.

Pre-Game:

Virginia Tech has taken its opening series against the William and Mary with an exciting one-run victory, 8-7, over the Tribe in game one of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Hokies haven't had the chance to sweep an opening weekend series since 2023 against Charlotte, where Tech dropped game three, 10-5, after taking the first two games of the set.

Here's the starting lineup for game three of the doubleheader:

No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder No. 4 - Sam Grube - Right Field No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Designated Hitter No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - First Base No. 12 - Ethan Gibson - Second Base No. 2 - Pete Daniel - Shortstop No. 8 - Nick Locurto - Left Field

The starting pitcher for game three of the series is freshman Ethan Grim.

