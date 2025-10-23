Virginia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs. California: Who's In, Out and Unknown?
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC for its Week 9 bout vs. California. 14 Hokies were listed as out on the report, one was questionable and five were probable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
- No. 8 - Terion Stewart - Running Back
- No. 9 - Cameron Seldon - Wide Receiver
- No. 23 - Thomas Williams - Cornerback
- No. 44 - Brett Clatterbaugh - Linebacker
- No. 54 - Grant Karczewski - Defensive Lineman
Questionable:
- No. 24 - Jaden Keller - Linebacker
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 24 - Braydon Bennett - Running Back
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 66 - Montavious Cunningham - Offensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
Below is the full report, which also includes Wake Forest's players who are either out, questionable or probable.
Clarke, Brown and Meadows have all been previously announced to miss the remainder of the season, while others such as Booker, Hobbs, Hanchuk, Adams, etc. have remained on the "out" designation with no change.
Reddish continues to be unavailable; he started the season as one of the team's starting safeties. Adams and Wiggins also continue to deal with long-term injuries; neither has seen the field this campaign. This week, Cunningham moved back onto the availability report and will not suit up against the Golden Bears. Tailback Braydon Bennett is also listed on the report as out.
Wideout Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin is no longer listed on the availability report, with the same going for tight end Harrison Saint Germain and safety Sherrod Covil. Clatterbaugh has also upgraded from "out" to "probable" to start this week's wave of reports, while fellow linebacker Jaden Keller is listed as "questionable" after not playing against Georgia Tech on Oct. 11.
Five players have transferred or intend to enter the transfer portal and redshirt: cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos and safety Christian Ellis. A sixth, defensive lineman James Djonkam is no longer listed with the team.
Two further player availability reports will follow: a second report will come tomorrow, then the third and final report will arrive two hours before kickoff.
Virginia Tech will take on California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET; viewing for the game will be available on ESPN.