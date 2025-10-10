Virginia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs. Georgia Tech: Who's In, Out and Unknown?
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC for its Week 7 bout against No. 13 Georgia Tech. 19 Hokies were listed as out on the report, three were questionable and three were probable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
- No. 6 - Jordan Bass - Safety
- No. 12 - Gabe Williams - Linebacker
- No. 20 - Caleb Woodson - Linebacker
Questionable:
- No. 8 - Terion Stewart - Running Back
- No. 9 - Cameron Seldon - Wide Receiver
- No. 24 - Jaden Keller - Linebacker
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 8 - Christian Ellis - Safety
- No. 15 - Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - Wide Receiver
- No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 36 - Brody Jones - Linebacker
- No. 44 - Brett Clatterbaugh - Linebacker
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 54 - Grant Karczewski - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 66 - Montavious Cunningham - Offensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 87 - Harrison Saint Germain - Tight End
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
Below is the full report, which also includes Georgia Tech's players listed as out, questionable or probable.
Some news, as usual, is unsurprising. Offensive lineman Brody Meadows is done for the year and this morning, according to 247Sports' Kolby Crawford, cornerback Caleb Brown will miss the remainder of the season after having undergone a surgical procedure.
Linebacker Gabe Williams has upgraded from being out last week to probable this contest. The same goes for fellow linebacker Caleb Woodson, who has missed the last three games.
Montgomery spoke on Woodson and Reddish last week, saying that the Hokies would "hopefully get those guys back soon." That holds true for Woodson, but not for Reddish, who remains out. After being marked as questionable in last Thursday's report, wideouts Keylen "Brodie" Adams and Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin have been ruled out for Saturday's contest.
Wide receiver Donavon Greene is off the report after having been probable to start last week's reports. The same goes for offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat, who has not played a single snap for the Hokies this year after transferring from Auburn in the offseason.
As always, the ACC's availability report only reports on availability itself and does not offer any reasoning behind any absences.
Two further player availability reports will come out this week: a second report will arrive tomorrow. The third and final report comes out two hours before kickoff.
Virginia Tech will take on the No. 13 Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET; viewing for the game will be available on the ACC Network.