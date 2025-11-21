Virginia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs. No. 14 Miami: Who's In, Out and Unknown?
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC for its Week 13 bout against No. 14 Miami. 14 Hokies were listed as out on the report and three were designated as questionable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
[No Virginia Tech players were listed as probable this week.]
Questionable:
- No. 12 - Gabe Williams - Linebacker
- No. 18 - Isaiah Cash - Safety
- No. 63 - Jaden Muskrat - Offensive Lineman
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 24 - Braydon Bennett - Running Back
- No. 35 - Jordan "Jojo" Crim - Cornerback
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 66 - Montavious Cunningham - Offensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
For the third straight contest, 14 Hokies are listed as out and there are no changes in that section from Week 12's Thursday report to Week 13's Thursday report.
Reddish continues to be unavailable; he started the season as one of the team's starting safeties. Adams and Wiggins also continue to deal with long-term injuries; neither has seen the field this campaign. Cunningham's designation also takes him out for the sixth straight contest.
For the third straight time, cornerback Jordan "Jojo" Crim was listed as "out" on the report. Prior to the pair of absences, the 6-foot-0, 171-pound true freshman had played in six of the first eight games, negating his redshirt.
Brown is out for the season, as is Clarke. Clarke was injured prior to the season and has not taken a snap, while Montgomery announced at midseason that it was very unlikely Brown would return at any point in the 2025 campaign.
Tailback Jeffrey Overton Jr. is not present on the availability report for the second straight contest after logging 36 receiving yards. Of note: safety Isaiah Cash moved to the "questionable" designation level after suffering an injury.
Two further player availability reports will follow: a second report will come tomorrow, then the third and final report will arrive two hours before kickoff. Virginia Tech football will take on Miami on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. ET; the contest will be available for viewing on ESPN.