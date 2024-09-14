Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's game
It is gameday once again for Virginia Tech, as the Hokies head to Old Dominion to try and avoid another upset. Virginia Tech has had a bumpy start to the season and they could use a big win today. Virginia Tech has been slow to start in both games and it cost them in the first one against Vanderbilt. The offense particularly was slow to get going against Marshall last week, but the defense was solid. The Hokies could benefit from a great start because if you let a team hang around too long, they can take advantage of your mistakes.
Here’s how our staff is predicting the game will go in Norfolk.
Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Score Predictions
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 1-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-13
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 1-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 21-17
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 1-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 41-21
Connor Mardian (Writer), 1-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-10
RJ Schafer (Writer), 1-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 26-20
The Hokies are set to play the Monarchs on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. ET at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
TV: ESPN+
- Play-by-Play: Chip Tarkenton
- Analyst: Andy Mashaw
- Mobile App: ESPN, Hulu
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -15; Over/Under 49.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -700, Vanderbilt +500
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .