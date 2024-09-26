Virginia Tech vs Miami: Cam Ward and Kyron Drones Bring Unique Angle to Friday's Night's Showdown
The Virginia Tech versus Miami game will feature a rare kind of matchup--a game between two cousins who hold a bond on and off of the field.
Miami's quarterback, Cam Ward was an unranked prospect out of high school in Texas. He finished his high school career with only two offers, one from Texas Southern, and from Incarnate Wood--where he would later commit, but in his junior year of high school he found out that he had a cousin who also played high school football in Texas.
That player would be current Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones who had a much different high school career than Cam Ward did. Drones finished off his career at Shadow Creek High School with twenty-five offers, most of which came from strong Division One programs. He eventually committed to Baylor, but Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pitt, TCU, and Vanderbilt all reached out to offer Drones a scholarship, but in this time he was still building his game and working with his cousin Ward, and their friendship would grow over time.
That is not the focus heading into game week for either of the two quarterbacks, and when Ward was asked if he had spoken with Drones before the game he said, "No."
Ward is likely the current favorite to win the Heisman Award as he currently leads the FBS level of college football with fourteen passing touchdowns.
Drones, on the other hand, has some catching up to do. He's thrown three interceptions to four touchdowns on the year, with a quarterback rating of 49.4 and a completion percentage just below 60%.
Kyron can rewrite that script though, especially in a game against his cousin who will be playing in his first ever in-conference game in the ACC.
The Hokies will face off against Miami on Friday, September 27th, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.