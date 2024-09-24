Virginia Tech vs Miami: Three Storylines To Watch On Friday
Last week felt like a make-or-break game for Virginia Tech inside Lane Stadium. With the home crowd rocking and a chance to continue their recovery after a poor showing in Nashville to open the season, the Hokies fell flat to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a close 26-23 loss. With a chance to head into ACC play with a 3-1 record, they instead enter 2-2 with a powerhouse No. 7 ranked Miami team ready to pounce on the Hokies in their matchup inside Hard Rock Stadium.
Can the Hokies get back on track with a huge win away from home? Let’s dive into some storylines that will dictate the matchup.
1. Can Virginia Tech stop the Cam Ward show?
It’s no secret that the Hurricanes have a baller under center in QB Cam Ward. The Washington State transfer has already paved the way for his team's 4-0 start, as they sit seventh in the nation. He has amassed 14 passing touchdowns and 1,439 passing yards, good for first and second in the league, respectively.
Virginia Tech has already allowed guys like Diego Pavia and Athan Kaliakmanis to dice up their defense; will they be able to limit Cam Ward and this powerhouse Miami offense.
2. VT is 3-26 all time against top-10 teams on the road
The last time Virginia Tech beat a top-10 team on the road was ten years ago in their 35-21 upset over No. 8 Ohio State. Since then, nothing has been done for the Hokies in terms of big road wins. This would be the perfect opportunity if VT can get the job done on the road, but being severe underdogs makes it that much tougher. Nonetheless, it's a tough start to Virginia Tech’s ACC schedule.
3. Antwaun Powell-Ryland vs. Tyler Baron
Both teams' defenses are anchored by their stud defensive linemen in Virginia Tech’s Antwuan Powell-Ryland and Miami’s Tyler Baron. With APR leading the nation in sacks with 5.5, Baron is not far behind, trailing by one with 4.5. Both players have found ways to get to the quarterback early into the season and with both quarterbacks in Drones and Ward able to be mobile with their legs, both players will have a tall task in making those game-defining plays on the opposition's quarterback.