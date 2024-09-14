Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Hokies Remain Two Touchdown Favorites As Kickoff Nears
Kickoff is almost here for Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion. The Hokies are on the road taking on the Monarchs today and for the third time this year, Virginia Tech is a double-digit favorite. At Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 16.5-point favorite as we get closer and closer to kickoff. The total is set at 47.5, implying it might be a low-scoring game between these two teams.
Virginia Tech has been slow to start in both games and it cost them in the first one against Vanderbilt. The offense particularly was slow to get going against Marshall last week, but the defense was solid. The Hokies could benefit from a great start because if you let a team hang around too long, they can take advantage of your mistakes.
It feels like it is taking too long for the Hokies to get going on offense in each of their first two games. They were not able to run the ball in the first game and while they did end up totaling 208 yards on the ground vs Marshall. they did it on 51 carries and averaged just above four yards a carry, and that is not a great number. The passing game was not great either as Drones finished 14-21 through the air for only 131 yards. Drones has been slow to get going this year on the ground or through the air and he is going to need to have a strong game today.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
TV: ESPN+
- Play-by-Play: Chip Tarkenton
- Analyst: Andy Mashaw
- Mobile App: ESPN, Hulu
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com