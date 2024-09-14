All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Hokies Remain Two Touchdown Favorites As Kickoff Nears

Will Virginia Tech get the road win today vs Old Dominion?

Jackson Caudell

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kickoff is almost here for Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion. The Hokies are on the road taking on the Monarchs today and for the third time this year, Virginia Tech is a double-digit favorite. At Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 16.5-point favorite as we get closer and closer to kickoff. The total is set at 47.5, implying it might be a low-scoring game between these two teams.

Virginia Tech has been slow to start in both games and it cost them in the first one against Vanderbilt. The offense particularly was slow to get going against Marshall last week, but the defense was solid. The Hokies could benefit from a great start because if you let a team hang around too long, they can take advantage of your mistakes.

It feels like it is taking too long for the Hokies to get going on offense in each of their first two games. They were not able to run the ball in the first game and while they did end up totaling 208 yards on the ground vs Marshall. they did it on 51 carries and averaged just above four yards a carry, and that is not a great number. The passing game was not great either as Drones finished 14-21 through the air for only 131 yards. Drones has been slow to get going this year on the ground or through the air and he is going to need to have a strong game today.

Here is how you can watch today's game.

TV: ESPN+

  • Play-by-Play: Chip Tarkenton
  • Analyst: Andy Mashaw
  • Mobile App: ESPN, Hulu
  • Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football