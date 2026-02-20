How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off with Wake Forest tomorrow at noon ET; ahead of the clash, here's how you can watch and/or listen to Saturday's showdown.

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

12 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech (17-10, 6-8 ACC) is in another lull as of late, having dropped four of its last five contests. The lone victory came against No. 20 Clemson on Feb. 11, a brief jolt that came before back-to-back losses to Florida State (92-69) and Miami (67-66).

The loss to the Seminoles was particularly costly, registering as a Quadrant 3 loss and the Hokies' worst margin of defeat (23) of the season. Virginia Tech followed that performance up with a one-point loss in Coral Gables; Hokies guard Ben Hammond missed a potential game-winning layup as time expired, cementing the Hokies' fourth one-score loss.

Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have already played against one another this season; the two teams played on Jan. 3 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Demon Deacons won the contest, 81-78, via a game-winning three-pointer from guard Nate Calmese with 6.5 seconds left.

Virginia Tech is currently ranked at No. 59 in Ken Pomeroy's metrics, 10 spots ahead of Wake Forest (No. 69). Since the two teams' clash, the Demon Deacons have gone 4-7 in conference play. Wake Forest languished through a five-game skid where it lost games to SMU (91-79), Duke (90-69), Pitt (80-76, OT), NC State (96-78) and Louisville. However, it's since bounced back, winning its last three games, doing so over Georgia Tech (83-67), Stanford (68-63) and Clemson (85-77).

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has gone 5-7. Here's a look at the Hokies' wins and losses since that Wake Forest game on Jan. 3:

Wins: California (78-75, Jan. 10), Notre Dame (89-76, Jan. 17), Syracuse (76-74, Jan. 21), Georgia Tech (71-65, Jan. 27), Clemson (76-66, Feb. 11)

California (78-75, Jan. 10), Notre Dame (89-76, Jan. 17), Syracuse (76-74, Jan. 21), Georgia Tech (71-65, Jan. 27), Clemson (76-66, Feb. 11) Losses: Stanford (69-68, Jan. 7), SMU (77-76, Jan. 14), Louisville (85-71, Jan. 24), Duke (72-58, Jan. 31), NC State (82-73, Feb. 7), Florida State (92-69; Feb. 14), Miami (67-66, Feb. 17)

Virginia Tech is currently favored by four points on Pomeroy's metrics, with KenPom predicting a 78-74 final and giving the Hokies a 64% chance of claiming tomorrow's tilt.

We'll have you covered for the majority of the day tomorrow as the Hokies look to avoid dropping their fifth game in the past six contests.

