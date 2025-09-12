Full game preview and final score prediction for Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion
The Virginia Tech Hokies will host the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday night for their second home game of the 2025 season.
Last week, the Hokies fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores 44-20, giving the Hokies their first 0-2 start since 2010. That season was highlighted by an 11-game win streak, something that looks like a distant possibility in 2025. According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, they open as 7.5-point favorites. Vegas is still siding with the Hokies, but Pry has dropped this game to Old Dominion before.
Let's take closer look into this matchup and see who'll come out on top.
Finding an Identity on Offense
The Hokies' offense got into the endzone for the first time last week, but hasn't lived up to the standard previously set prior to the start of the season. Kyron Drones has been a hot topic for all the wrong reasons. He's only completed 50% of his passes through two games with an equal amount of touchdowns and interceptions. He has been an inconsistent threat in the run game and doesn't look comfortable. Drones looked better when he had a run game established that could pace his dual-threat capabilities throughout the game. The Hokies just don't have that yet.
Marcellous Hawkins has been named RB1 after splitting the role on the depth chart. Hawkins has undoubtedly been the guy Phillip Montgomery has turned to already. Maybe a clear-cut role for him in the scheme can help this backfield gain some momentum. That doesn't mean Terion Stewart should remain silent. He still has value on this team that's remained under wraps to start the year. If they don't trust him, however, go all in on Hawkins.
The receiving talent has flashed when this offense can move down the field. The pair of Greenes has some serious potential. Guys like Cameron Seldon and Takye Heath are some intriguing big-play pieces. Seldon may see more usage against the Monarchs with him moved up to the slot in place of Heath. Someone who's been oddly absent is Benji Gosnell. He broke out last season as Drones's safety valve. If Montgomery can scheme him some touches, this pass game could start flowing like the New River.
Settling Back In on Defense
Put the second half behind you, Sam Siefkes. He can't just forget about it, because it was an absolute collapse. The first three halves of football his unit has played, however, have looked so promising. Kemari Copeland is primed for a breakout as he continues to jump out on tape. Quentin Reddish got his first career interception last week. Guys like Ben Bell, Emmett Laws, and James Djonkam have done a good job getting into the backfield.
This secondary, however, needs to pull through down the stretch. Two straight weeks, they've allowed some big plays in the second half. The tackling has been inconsistent as well. So many times have players broken into the open field and slipped right through Hokie defenders' arms. They have stretches where they look like one of the best-schemed units in the ACC. Then they'll have drives riddled with self-inflicted mistakes. That sentiment goes both ways.
Being able to take a deep breath and adjust coming out of the huddle, a quarter, or halftime could make such a significant difference for the Hokies. With the dual threat they face next week, they'll have to overcome these differences.
Another Mobile Quarterback?
Yes, the Hokies have yet another speedy QB to contain. This time, it's the Monarchs' Colton Joseph. He's the team's leading passer and rusher through their first two games and is not to be slept on. They've run the ball extremely well so far, putting up 218 yards against Indiana in week one and 267 against NC Central last week.
Outside of Joseph, the Monarchs have had a strong committee. Maruki James is their second leading rusher based on attempts, but the big plays from Trequan Jones could see him taking over. No matter who the running back is, the option attack is going to be a headache. RPOs have hurt the Hokies from time to time, and best believe Old Dominion will utilize them. With receiving options like Ja'Cory Thomas and Tre Brown III, the Monarchs have plenty of names to watch on offense. This is a recipe for a trap game, but is this even that?
The Hokies are desperate for some momentum. The Monarchs have nothing to lose here. They'll likely compete throughout the game given their performance against the Hoosiers. They hold the momentum coming into this matchup. It's been three years since Pry's loss to Old Dominion on the road. Could another upset be in the works in Blacksburg?
Final Prediction
It's going to be close, but I think the Hokies can pull one out this week.
I don't think the Hokies' passing attack will be too active, but they should break out some big plays. Hawkins' handling the lead role for the first time should get him some positive usage in the red zone. This offensive line will keep the Monarchs in the game, as the unit overall is dealing with injury troubles.
Joseph's legs will get the Monarchs rolling. His arm might cause them some trouble. His dropbacks aren't their biggest threat, and the Hokies should force him to throw from the pocket more in the second half. In the end, Virginia Tech will pull away, but not by much. They'll notch their first win of the year heading into their next matchup against Wofford with hopes of turning the season around.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.