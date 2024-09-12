Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Three Keys to Victory on Saturday for the Hokies
It was not pretty last weekend for Virginia Tech, but they found a way to get the win vs Marshall and reach 1-1 for the season. Now, the Hokies have to go on the road and defeat an opponent who has gotten the best of them before. Old Dominion has notched a couple of upset wins over Virginia Tech and there is no doubt they will not be intimidated by Virginia Tech. The Hokies have already fallen victim to one upset this year and they have to avoid another.
So how do they do that? Here are the keys to the game on Saturday.
1. Quicker Start
Virginia Tech has been slow to start in both games and it cost them in the first one against Vanderbilt. The offense particularly was slow to get going against Marshall last week, but the defense was solid. The Hokies could benefit from a great start because if you let a team hang around too long, they can take advantage of your mistakes.
2. Being more efficient on offense
It feels like it is taking too long for the Hokies to get going on offense in each of their first two games. They were not able to run the ball in the first game and while they did end up totaling 208 yards on the ground vs Marshall. they did it on 51 carries and averaged just above four yards a carry, and that is not a great number. The passing game was not great either as Drones finished 14-21 through the air for only 131 yards. Drones has been slow to get going this year on the ground or through the air and he is going to need to have a strong game on Saturday.
3. Force Turnovers
Old Dominion had four turnovers in their opening week loss to South Carolina and had two last week vs East Carolina. Virginia Tech has only forced one turnover in their first two games and if they can't get takeaways on Saturday, that could give Old Dominion more chances on offense. The defense for Virginia Tech has talent, but they have been unable to force turnovers so far this season.