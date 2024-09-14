Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Three Players to Watch on The Monarchs Offense
The Virginia Tech Hokies are looking to continue their winning ways, as they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs this Saturday. This week, the Hokies are coming into this game after winning dominantly against Marshall last weekend, but this game will be a tough one, as they are going against a team that is winless on the season. Let's look at three top players to watch on the Old Dominion Monarchs offense this Saturday.
1. QB Grant Wilson
Grant Wilson is struggling to start the season, completing 58% of his passes with 2 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. However, last season, Grant finished with 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and 2,149 yards with the team finishing the season 6-7 good for 4th in the SBC East. Grant and the Monarchs have lost by a touchdown or less in the last two weeks, so it should be interesting to see how he responds to another big game matchup this weekend.
2. RB Aaron Young
Transfer running back, Aaron Young is coming off a game in which he had 25 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Aaron has been used a lot so far in the first 2 games of this season, running the football and averaging 69.5 yards a game on 41 attempts this season. This could be a threat for the Hokies as they have shown a history of struggling against the run, in the first two games this season they have given up a total of 328 rushing yards.
3. WR Isiah Paige
Isiah Paige is coming off a week where he finished with 115 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, and 8 receptions, with his longest reception being 72 yards. Now this matchup for the Hokies secondary should be interesting as last week against Marshall, the longest reception given up was for 25 yards and the most receiving yards for the game were 73 for all Marshall receivers. Isiah will be a target that the Hokies must watch and it will be interesting to see what the defense schemes up for this as they held Marshall to 131 pass yards on 36% pass completion percentage.
Virginia Tech will be away at Old Dominion on Saturday with kickoff starting at 6:00 PM on ESPN+.