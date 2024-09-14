All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Three Players to Watch on The Monarchs Offense

Here are three offensive players to watch on Old Dominion's offense this Saturday

Kahlil McCuller

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson (7) throws under pressure from South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle DeAndre Jules (99) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The Virginia Tech Hokies are looking to continue their winning ways, as they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs this Saturday. This week, the Hokies are coming into this game after winning dominantly against Marshall last weekend, but this game will be a tough one, as they are going against a team that is winless on the season. Let's look at three top players to watch on the Old Dominion Monarchs offense this Saturday.

1. QB Grant Wilson

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson (7) throws a pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Grant Wilson is struggling to start the season, completing 58% of his passes with 2 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. However, last season, Grant finished with 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and 2,149 yards with the team finishing the season 6-7 good for 4th in the SBC East. Grant and the Monarchs have lost by a touchdown or less in the last two weeks, so it should be interesting to see how he responds to another big game matchup this weekend.

2. RB Aaron Young

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Transfer running back, Aaron Young is coming off a game in which he had 25 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Aaron has been used a lot so far in the first 2 games of this season, running the football and averaging 69.5 yards a game on 41 attempts this season. This could be a threat for the Hokies as they have shown a history of struggling against the run, in the first two games this season they have given up a total of 328 rushing yards.

3. WR Isiah Paige

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Isiah Paige (1) makes a reception for a touchdown against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (1) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Isiah Paige is coming off a week where he finished with 115 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, and 8 receptions, with his longest reception being 72 yards. Now this matchup for the Hokies secondary should be interesting as last week against Marshall, the longest reception given up was for 25 yards and the most receiving yards for the game were 73 for all Marshall receivers. Isiah will be a target that the Hokies must watch and it will be interesting to see what the defense schemes up for this as they held Marshall to 131 pass yards on 36% pass completion percentage.

Virginia Tech will be away at Old Dominion on Saturday with kickoff starting at 6:00 PM on ESPN+.

Kahlil McCuller

KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

