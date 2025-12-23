Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Charlie O'Connor to Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech has seen its second player under James Franklin’s tenure as head coach announce plans to enter the transfer portal. Wide receiver Charlie O’Connor announced his intention to explore transfer options, becoming the latest Hokie to seek a new opportunity elsewhere this offseason. In total, eight players have announced their intentions to exit the program.

Six came during the season — edge rusher James Djonkam, safety Christian Ellis, edge Keyshawn Burgos, linebacker Michael Short, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway and cornerback Dante Lovett. The seventh, quarterback Garret Rangel, announced his plans to enter the transfer four days ago.

O'Connor, who was on the team for two seasons, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

"After many conversations with family, I've decidedwith family, I've decided to enter the Transfer Portal," O'Connor said via a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "In no way was this an easy decision but it's what's best for me at this time. To the coaches, staff, and everyone at Virginia Tech — thank you for believing in me and pushing me. To my teammates, the bonds we built are forever. I'm graterful for every memory we've had together. I'm ready for a new chapter and new opportunities. I'm excited to see what doors open next."

O'Connor did not see game action in either 2025 or 2024, although he did practice with the second team for a handful of reps in pre-game warmups for Tech's regular season finale.

O'Connor, who comes in at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds, was not a rated prospect entering college ball; the redshirt freshman hails from Manhattan Beach, California and played for Mira Costa High School. According to MaxPreps, O'Connor logged 341 yards on 23 receptions in his junior year, his first on varsity. In his second, the 2023-24 campaign, he logged 1,003 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns on 68 receptions. As a senior in the 2023-24 season, he was named first-team All-CIF and All-Area as a senior, according to his HokieSports profile.

O'Connor was also a baseball player for Mira Vista, ranked as the No. 1,353 right-handed pitcher in the nation and the No. 126 right-handed pitcher in California (No. 383 overall in the state) on Perfect Game.

Virginia Tech's 2026 campaign doesn't begin for another 257 days, with the Hokies' season kicking off on Sept. 5, 2026 against VMI. In the meantime, Tech will navigate the portal, both in welcoming incoming players and losing existing ones. Our transfer portal tracker is available here, offering updates on roster movement, departures and additions.

