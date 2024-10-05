Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Six Matchup
It's almost game time Hokies fans! Virginia Tech is finally back in action and they are hoping to get their first ACC win of the year today when they face the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford is rolling with a new quarterback today, with ESPN's Pete Thamel reporting earlier this afternoon that the Cardinal are going with Justin Lamson today. Stanford lost to Clemson last week, but don't let the final score fool you. The Cardinal were able to run the ball effectively on a stout Tigers defense and that is going to be one of the big keys today for Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech has been a favorite all week and with kickoff nearly an hour away, the Hokies are 9.5 point favorites according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The total for this game is set at 48.5.
Three of the four quarterbacks that Stanford has played this year have thrown for at least 255 yards. The Cardinals rank 112th in the country in dropback success rate allowed and this could lead to a big game from quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones has not thrown for more than 200 yards this year aside from the opening game vs Vanderbilt, but the Cardinal defense could provide opportunities for Drones to have his best game of the year. While the stats won't blow you away, there were glimpses last week of Drones having success through the air. He is a dangerous runner, but his arm might be on display this weekend.
Kickoff is less than an hour away! Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for updates from today's game.
1st Quarter
Stanford misses a long field goal and Virginia Tech will take over! Score is 0-0 with 9:26 left in the first quarter.
Touchdown Virginia Tech! Kyron Drones finds Stephen Gosnell for a nine-yard touchdown and the Hokies now lead 7-0 with 6:33 left in the first quarter.