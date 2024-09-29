Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Opening Betting Odds Revealed for Week Six Matchup
Coming off of the heartbreaking loss to Miami, Virginia Tech is going to have to bounce back quickly in week six. The Hokies are going to make their first-ever trip out to Stanford to play the Cardinal and they are going to do so as near-touchdown favorites. According to Fansduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech has opened as a 6.5-point favorite next Saturday vs the Cardinal and the total has opened at 51.5
Going into next week, the Hokies have to make sure that they don't let one loss turn into two. They were so close to upsetting Miami, which could have been a win to turn around their season, but they came up short in one of the most heartbreaking ways possible. Can they get up off the mat quickly and go on the road to beat a feisty Stanford team? Stanford is 2-2, but they are well coached and do have a road win vs Syracuse and gave Clemson a tough fight for 2 1/2 quarters before the turnovers became too much to overcome.
There were some good signs to take from the Miami game. The offense looked the best it had all year and the Hokies were running the ball really well. Kyron Drones was not perfect, but he mostly made good decisions on Friday night and was an effective runner. The pass rush made Cam Ward uncomfortable all night and while the defense did give up some yards, they were able to force turnovers as well. That was the best offense that they will see this season and Stanford does not have anywhere near the fire power that the Hurricanes do. It will be up to Brent Pry to ensure that his team is ready to go next Saturday in Stanford.
Virginia Tech vs Stanford kicks off at 3:30 next Saturday and will be televised on the ACC Network.