Virginia Tech vs Syracuse: Three Players to Watch on The Syracuse Offense
The Hokies are coming off a tough win this past Saturday, and looking to win their fourth straight as they take on the Syracuse Orange. In last week's game, we saw the Hokie defense step up big, only allowing six points the entire contest and the offense was able to capitalize off short field. This week however, the Hokies will be going up against a tough ACC opponent in Syracuse who has only lost two games this season.
1. QB Kyle McCord
Kyle McCord has been leading the way for the Orange this season, throwing for 2,481 yards, 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and averages 354.4 yards per game. This season, Kyle McCord has led the Orange to a 5-2 record so far, but last week against Pittsburgh, one can say McCord had the or one of the worst games of his career. In last weeks game against Pittsburgh, McCord threw for 321 yards, 5 interceptions, and completed just 54% of his passes. This matchup will be a potential good one for the Hokies, as they are holding opponents to 196.2 passing yards per game, which ranks for 88th in country.
2. WR Trebor Pena
Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena has been putting up decent numbers this season, catching 47 passes for 509 yards, and 5 touchdowns, with an average of 72.7 yards per game. In Trebor's last game against Pittsburgh, he caught five passes for 51 yards, with his longest reception being 20 yards. It will be something to pay attention to how the Hokies secondary will play against him and the rest of the Syracuse offense as they are coming off a game where they held Georgia Tech to two field goals.
3.RB LeQuint Allen
Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen struggled with the rest of the Syracuse offense last game, against Pittsburgh. Finishing with 15 carries for 32 rushing yards, and six receptions for 20 receiving yards. So far this season, Allen has rushed for 481 yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, averages 4.4 yards per carry, and 68.7 rushing yards per game. Allen's receiving stats are 37 receptions, 274 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, and 39.1 receiving yards per game. Based on how teams have played the Hokies this season, I wouldn't be surprised if Syracuse took a rush-heavy approach as they are coming off a game where they threw five interceptions and the Hokies struggle with stopping the run.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Georgia Tech