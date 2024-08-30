Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday’s Game + Betting Odds
Game day is finally nearing closer and closer. Virginia Tech will finally kick off their 2024 campaign with an away game at an SEC school. Kyron Drones and Virginia Tech will face off against a new look Vanderbilt team who will be led by transfer Diego Pavia at quarterback, and Tim Beck at offensive coordinator. This game will add on to an already eventful history between the two teams, which includes six games between the two franchises in the 1980s.
Virginia Tech has won all five of the last matchups against Vanderbilt, and heads into this game as the clear favorite to win. Virginia Tech is looking to start the season off strong with a commanding win against Vanderbilt. The Commodores will still fight, with their new look offense, and the large amount of new players who will see the turf on Saturday, it might be tough. Hopefully the more talented team can take care of business.
The rare Power Four kickoff game will start in Nashville at 12:00PM on Saturday, August 31st. The game will be played at FirstBank Stadium, just over a six hour drive from Lane Stadium.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott
- Analyst: Sam Acho
- Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -13.5; Over/Under 48.0; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -550, Vanderbilt +400
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.