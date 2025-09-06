All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Live Score Updates | NCAA Football

Here's live score updates and analysis for Virginia Tech football's Week 2 clash against Vanderbilt this Saturday at Lane Stadium.

Thomas Hughes

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tenn.; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry looks on against Vanderbilt during the first half.
Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tenn.; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry looks on against Vanderbilt during the first half. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech faces off against the Vanderbilt Commodores for its second game of the 2025 campaign at 7:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, Vanderbilt 0

Vanderbilt won the toss and deferred. The Hokies receive the ball and will start at the 25-yard line.

Pre-Game:

15 minutes to game time. Per 247Sports' Evan Watkins, Terion Stewart is expected to make his debut for the Hokies tonight.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Home/Football