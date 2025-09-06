Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Here's live score updates and analysis for Virginia Tech football's Week 2 clash against Vanderbilt this Saturday at Lane Stadium.
In this story:
Virginia Tech faces off against the Vanderbilt Commodores for its second game of the 2025 campaign at 7:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, Vanderbilt 0
Vanderbilt won the toss and deferred. The Hokies receive the ball and will start at the 25-yard line.
Pre-Game:
15 minutes to game time. Per 247Sports' Evan Watkins, Terion Stewart is expected to make his debut for the Hokies tonight.
