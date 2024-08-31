Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week One Matchup
Virginia Tech is set to kickoff their anticipated 2024 campaign today against the Vanderbilt Commodores. All eyes will be watching this matchup against two historic Power Four teams. Virginia Tech will be looking to start off their 2024 season with a solid win against a FBS team outside of the Group of Five. Vanderbilt is looking to build on their new core heading into the year. Diego Pavia was recently named the starting quarterback, and will be the focal point of the new Commodores offense.
These are big games for both of these teams for the fact that a loss this early could mean a bad rest of the season. If Vanderbilt loses this game, they could realistically end the season with only two wins. If Virginia Tech loses this game, it's a really bad start for the Hokies, and could mean the team is worse than expected heading into the year.
This game could be huge for the Hokies though, especially if they start this game fast. Vanderbilt's defense was one of the worst in the country in rush defense and in pass defense, and Kyron Drones brings the pain in both of those categories. Drones is expected to have a big game in Nashville. He's had a full season getting starting reps under a offensive line which will include Layth Ghannam, starting his first game with the Hokies.
Pre-Game
Linebacker Will Johnson, safety Mose Phillips, and wide receiver Stephen Gosnell will be Virginia Tech's flag bearers in week one.
No surprises here, wide receiver and returner standout Tucker Holloway will not dress for today's game against Vanderbilt. Tucker had suffered a right knee injury during spring camp, and his 2024 season is in question for the Hokies.
Tight end Nick Gallo will not play in today's game against Vanderbilt.
Everyone on College GameDay with the exception of Lee Corso picked Virginia Tech to beat Vanderbilt.
1st Quarter
Hokies win the toss, defer, and Kyle Lowe's kickoff starts off the Virginia Tech season.
Quincy Skinner reels in a 31-yard pass from Diego Pavia, landing the Commodores on the 33-yard line in Hokies' territory.