Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Game
With just over a day to go, here's predictions from the staff as to how Week 2's clash against Vanderbilt plays out:
Jackson Caudell:
There might not be a team that needs a victory more than Virginia Tech this Saturday. While they would still have ACC play in front of them, starting 0-2 and losing to Vanderbilt at home would make fans restless. The offense needs a serious bounce back performance this week and the defense has to contain Commodores QB Diego Pavia. I like what I saw out of the defense against South Carolina and I think the homefield advantage will give the Hokies a boost on Saturday night. It might not be pretty, but Virginia Tech finds a way to beat Vanderbilt.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 23
James Duncan:
After a frustrating loss to South Carolina, Kyron Drones and the Hokies’ offense are going to bounce back and beat Vanderbilt in a close, physical battle. Last season, Diego Pavia shocked the world by leading Vanderbilt to a Week 1 victory over Virginia Tech. In my opinion, this time is going to be different. Now, the game is in Lane Stadium, and the Hokie faithful is going to make its presence known, making it hard for Vanderbilt’s offense to communicate effectively. Additionally, Terion Stewart, who missed the South Carolina opener injury, is expected to play after a strong week of practice. Having him on the field will take pressure off Drones and should make the passing game easier for him.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Vanderbilt 24
Brett Holmes:
You just can’t beat a home crowd in Lane Stadium. This is a bounce back and revenge game rolled into one. Pavia is going fight, but he’ll spend more time running from the Hokies pass rush than running for first downs. Siefkes was a superstar calling plays and he’s only got one game underneath his belt. I don’t think the offense will be too loud, but they’ll get in the endzone this time. Clark Lea is going to keep this close, but the Hokies know he wants to play keep away. Easier said than done on the road, especially in Blacksburg. Terion Stewart should be active in his debut, especially in the redzone. Keep an eye out for the Bowling Green transfer to splash in his first outing in maroon and orange.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 23, Vanderbilt 14
Luke Hubbard:
While the final score may not indicate it, I thought the Hokies played pretty well against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the season opener. The defense did a great job containing an explosive QB and offense and they made some big plays in the pass game, but their offensive line really hindered how successful they could be. This time out, they get a Vanderbilt defensive line that's talented, but much more manageable than South Carolina. If they can control the line of scrimmage, I think the offense could have a big game. Defensively, if they can get pressure on Diego Pavia and limit his rushing ability like they did to LaNorris Sellers last week, they'll be in a really good spot. Give me the Hokies to avenge their loss to Vandy from last year.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 30, Vanderbilt 24
Thomas Hughes:
When I first projected a 42-31 victory for the Hokies in my "Way-Too-Early" article with staff writer Kaden Reinhard back in mid-June, I did so with a sense of cautious optimism. However, as the 2025 season is now underway, I’m adjusting my prediction slightly, though the overall sentiment remains the same. I still see Virginia Tech emerging victorious in this matchup, but I’m expecting the game to be a bit tighter than initially anticipated. In my opinion, it’s on defense where the Hokies’ strength will really be tested and ultimately make the difference.
Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, Virginia Tech's defensive line shined against the Gamecocks. Against a dual-threat quarterback like Pavia, who punished the Hokies' defense in 2024, the ability to generate consistent pressure will be paramount. While I don't expect the Hokies to completely shut down Pavia, I do believe they’ll be able to keep him under more control than they did a year ago.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 35, Vanderbilt 26
Kaden Reinhard:
The Hokies return to Blacksburg after a tango with one of the nation’s best programs, and the positives were there. Sam Siefkes, in his defensive coordinator debut with the Hokies, fielded a defense that held the Gamecocks to a 24 points (17 allowed on defense, seven by a punt return touchdown), while picking up two defensive points of their own.
Last season, the new SEC transfer quarterback, Diego Pavia, bested the Hokies both in the air and on the ground in his first game with Vanderbilt. I anticipate the defense to shut down Pavia more effectively than they did last year, limiting the scoring and allowing the offense to command the time of possession. This will be the end of a tough two-game stretch that Tech was handed to commence its 2025 regular season, and leaving 1-1 should be a good kickstart moving towards conference action.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 17