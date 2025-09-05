All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Game

Who will win Saturday's game between Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt?

Thomas Hughes, Brett Holmes, Jackson Caudell, James Duncan, Kaden Reinhard, Luke Hubbard

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies safety Quentin Reddish (0) and cornerback Dante Lovett (1) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies safety Quentin Reddish (0) and cornerback Dante Lovett (1) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

With just over a day to go, here's predictions from the staff as to how Week 2's clash against Vanderbilt plays out:

Jackson Caudell:

There might not be a team that needs a victory more than Virginia Tech this Saturday. While they would still have ACC play in front of them, starting 0-2 and losing to Vanderbilt at home would make fans restless. The offense needs a serious bounce back performance this week and the defense has to contain Commodores QB Diego Pavia. I like what I saw out of the defense against South Carolina and I think the homefield advantage will give the Hokies a boost on Saturday night. It might not be pretty, but Virginia Tech finds a way to beat Vanderbilt.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 23

James Duncan:

After a frustrating loss to South Carolina, Kyron Drones and the Hokies’ offense are going to bounce back and beat Vanderbilt in a close, physical battle. Last season, Diego Pavia shocked the world by leading Vanderbilt to a Week 1 victory over Virginia Tech. In my opinion, this time is going to be different. Now, the game is in Lane Stadium, and the Hokie faithful is going to make its presence known, making it hard for Vanderbilt’s offense to communicate effectively. Additionally, Terion Stewart, who missed the South Carolina opener injury, is expected to play after a strong week of practice. Having him on the field will take pressure off Drones and should make the passing game easier for him.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Vanderbilt 24

Brett Holmes:

You just can’t beat a home crowd in Lane Stadium. This is a bounce back and revenge game rolled into one. Pavia is going fight, but he’ll spend more time running from the Hokies pass rush than running for first downs. Siefkes was a superstar calling plays and he’s only got one game underneath his belt. I don’t think the offense will be too loud, but they’ll get in the endzone this time. Clark Lea is going to keep this close, but the Hokies know he wants to play keep away. Easier said than done on the road, especially in Blacksburg. Terion Stewart should be active in his debut, especially in the redzone. Keep an eye out for the Bowling Green transfer to splash in his first outing in maroon and orange. 

Final Score: Virginia Tech 23, Vanderbilt 14

Luke Hubbard:

While the final score may not indicate it, I thought the Hokies played pretty well against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the season opener. The defense did a great job containing an explosive QB and offense and they made some big plays in the pass game, but their offensive line really hindered how successful they could be. This time out, they get a Vanderbilt defensive line that's talented, but much more manageable than South Carolina. If they can control the line of scrimmage, I think the offense could have a big game. Defensively, if they can get pressure on Diego Pavia and limit his rushing ability like they did to LaNorris Sellers last week, they'll be in a really good spot. Give me the Hokies to avenge their loss to Vandy from last year.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 30, Vanderbilt 24

Thomas Hughes:

When I first projected a 42-31 victory for the Hokies in my "Way-Too-Early" article with staff writer Kaden Reinhard back in mid-June, I did so with a sense of cautious optimism. However, as the 2025 season is now underway, I’m adjusting my prediction slightly, though the overall sentiment remains the same. I still see Virginia Tech emerging victorious in this matchup, but I’m expecting the game to be a bit tighter than initially anticipated. In my opinion, it’s on defense where the Hokies’ strength will really be tested and ultimately make the difference.

Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, Virginia Tech's defensive line shined against the Gamecocks. Against a dual-threat quarterback like Pavia, who punished the Hokies' defense in 2024, the ability to generate consistent pressure will be paramount. While I don't expect the Hokies to completely shut down Pavia, I do believe they’ll be able to keep him under more control than they did a year ago.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 35, Vanderbilt 26

Kaden Reinhard:

The Hokies return to Blacksburg after a tango with one of the nation’s best programs, and the positives were there. Sam Siefkes, in his defensive coordinator debut with the Hokies, fielded a defense that held the Gamecocks to a 24 points (17 allowed on defense, seven by a punt return touchdown), while picking up two defensive points of their own.

Last season, the new SEC transfer quarterback, Diego Pavia, bested the Hokies both in the air and on the ground in his first game with Vanderbilt. I anticipate the defense to shut down Pavia more effectively than they did last year, limiting the scoring and allowing the offense to command the time of possession. This will be the end of a tough two-game stretch that Tech was handed to commence its 2025 regular season, and leaving 1-1 should be a good kickstart moving towards conference action.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 17

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Brett Holmes
BRETT HOLMES

Brett Holmes has been covering the Hokies as a Sports Media & Analytics student at the school for the past two years. Alongside writing, he works behind the scenes as a production assistant for Virginia Tech's athletic production organization Hokie Vision. In his free time, he produces his own podcast, Holmes Field Advantage, on his YouTube. You can find him on X @_BrettHolmes

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

James Duncan
JAMES DUNCAN

James Duncan is a senior at Virginia Tech studying Sports Media and Analytics. He is an active member of 3304 Sports, covering Virginia Tech sports, as well as a reporter for The Lead covering the Washington Commanders. James is passionate about delivering detailed, accurate coverage and helping readers connect with the games they love.

Kaden Reinhard
KADEN REINHARD

Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.

Luke Hubbard
LUKE HUBBARD

Luke is a writer for Virginia Tech On SI covering all things Football and Men's Basketball. He's previously covered the LSU Tigers for Rivals and Athlon as well as the New Orleans Saints for SB Nation. Luke's passion for sports and storytelling led him to choose a career as a sports writer.

Home/Football