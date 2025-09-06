Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Three Hokies On Defense to Watch Tonight
Quentin Reddish, Safety
After a freshman season where Reddish built his foundation with 20 total tackles in nine games, the sophomore safety has stepped into a full-time starting role this season. In Week 1 against South Carolina, he led the Hokies with eight tackles, five of them solo, providing range in the secondary. Though he didn’t face Vanderbilt last year, his early-season performance suggests he’s more than ready to anchor the back end of Virginia Tech’s defense tonight.
Michael Short, Linebacker
Transferring from North Carolina, Short wasted no time making noise in Virginia Tech’s Week 1 matchup against South Carolina. Despite the loss, he led the Hokies with 1.5 tackles for loss and finished third on the team with three solo tackles.
Facing Vanderbilt, Short’s ability to clog running lanes and apply pressure on mobile quarterbacks — like Diego Pavia, who gashed the Hokies for 104 yards and a touchdown last season — will be pivotal to containing the Commodores’ offense.
Dante Lovett, Cornerback
With Mansoor Delane and Dorian Strong no longer in the cornerback room — Delane now at LSU and Strong drafted by the Buffalo Bills — Lovett has stepped into a leadership role in Virginia Tech’s cornerback corps. Having played alongside both stars, Lovett brings experience to a secondary in transition. Now a junior, his familiarity with the system will be instrumental in guiding the younger cornerbacks while continuing to deliver strong on-field production.