Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today’s Rivalry Week Matchup
We are now two hours away from the rivalry matchup between Virginia Tech and Virginia.
This is going to be an interesting matchup. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel earlier today, Virginia Tech is going to be starting true freshman quarterback Pop Watson tonight in his first career start. Watson played last week vs Duke and had some good moments, but the offensive line and running game did not help him out all that much. Can he get more help from the supporting cast tonight?
here is only one more opportunity left for Virginia Tech to try and reach bowl eligibility. After a 5-3 start to the season that had the Hokies still in the mix for a spot in the ACC Championship, the team has lost three straight heading into their final regular season game against rival Virginia. While Virginia Tech has had a ton of success against the Cavaliers over the last 20 years, they will have to play a tremendous game for them to have a chance to win on Saturday and play in the postseason for the second consecutive season.
At the start of the year, Virginia Tech was being talked about as one of the biggest surprise teams not just in the ACC, but in the country. This team's biggest goals have gone away, but they still have an opportunity to reach a bowl game for the second straight season. That should still be a big deal to the program, but on the other side, the Cavaliers are trying to make a bowl game for the first time under Tony Elliott. They are going to be fired up about playing in this game and having a chance to make a bowl game, so Virginia Tech can't take it for granted, no matter their past success vs Virginia.
Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest from Virginia Tech vs Virginia!