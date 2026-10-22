Virginia Tech Week 8 Injury Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Clemson Matchup

BLACKSBURG — Following a win over Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech football heads out on the road to face Clemson in a pivotal ACC game. Ahead of the clash, the ACC revealed the initial player availability report for both teams this week.

The player availability report, which was first used for the 2025 season, provides five types of designations prior to game day: available, probable, questionable, doubtful, and out. A player being available means that they are not designated on the list.

Here's the list of players posted on the initial availability report, organized by status:

Out

LB George Ballance OL Justin Terry DL Emmett Laws

Questionable

WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin CB Thomas Williams OL Nathaniel Wright OL Lucas Austin OL Montavious Cunningham WR L.J. Booker WR Luke Stuewe

Probable

CB Cam Chadwick

Eleven players are on this week's report for Virginia Tech, the same as Week 6 against Cal and Week 7 against Georgia Tech. Here's how the availability report shakes out by position:

Linebacker: 1 (Ballance)

Offensive Line: 4 (Terry, Wright, Austin, Cunningham)

Wide Receiver: 3 (Peterkin, Booker, Stuewe)

Defensive Line: 1 (Laws)

Cornerback: 2 (Williams, Chadwick)

Total: 11

Season Notes

Following its first 4-0 start since the 2017 season with wins over VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, and Boston College, Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) lost back-to-back clashes with Pitt and Cal. Both were by one score, marking the first time since September 2024 that the Hokies have lost back-to-back games by seven points or fewer.

The Hokies' loss against Pitt came in spite of them racing out to an early 14-0 lead. The Panthers roared back with a 35-10 response, leading by as many as 11 in the final quarter. Though the Hokies mounted a nine-point rally, fifth-year kicker John Love's 36-yard game-deciding field goal was ruled no good.

The following week, Virginia Tech lost to Cal 25-20 in Berkeley. The Hokies held a 14-13 lead entering the final quarter, allowing the Golden Bears to pull ahead. Virginia Tech scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 to go, but Cal's six-play, 75-yard drive — aided by a pair of penalty calls for roughing the passer (Kaleb Spencer) and defensive pass interference (Kenny Woseley Jr.) — enabled it to score the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech marched the ball down to Cal's 7-yard line with three seconds remaining, but quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's last-gasp throw to a contested Luke Reynolds was incomplete.

The Hokies bounced back last week, though, with a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech in Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech held a 24-3 lead at intermission and despite being outscored by 11 in the second half, it held firm. Grunkemeyer threw for 215 yards in the first half, though he only logged 35 more passing yards over the final two quarters. This year, Grunkemeyer's completed 72.9% of his passes for 1,984 yards (No. 4 in FBS), 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

There will be four reports in total: today's report, one report on Thursday and Friday, plus a game-day report two hours before Virginia Tech's tussle with Clemson. The Hokies' contest against the Tigers is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. ET in Clemson, S.C.; the contest will be carried on ESPN.