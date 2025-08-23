Virginia Tech WR Tucker Holloway, DL Kemari Copeland Tabbed to 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List
Two Hokies have earned national recognition for their perseverance and resilience. Virginia Tech wide receiver Tucker Holloway and defensive lineman Kemari Copeland were both named to the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Watch List, which highlights the top college football players who have overcome setbacks to return to the field.
For Holloway, the nod is a testament to his tendency to produce big-time plays for the Hokies' offense. Known primarily for his explosiveness in the return game, the junior wideout has endured a difficult stretch marked by injuries and limited opportunities, missing the entire 2024 campaign. His speed and versatility are a valuable asset to Virginia Tech, and his return to full strength gives the Hokies another dimension at the wideout position.
Copeland’s inclusion carries a different story. The 6-foot-3, 283-pound defensive tackle transferred to Virginia Tech from Iowa Western Community College ahead of the 2024 season, but injuries cut a solid debut year in Blacksburg short. In four games as a reserve tackle, Copeland registered six tackles before then missing the remainder of the season after suffering a torn tricep. Copeland also holds the all-time program record for squats, having squatted 605 pounds for ten reps.
Here's what the Tech Lunch Pail's editor Tim Thomas had to say on Copeland in June of 2024.
"It'll likely be rare, if it happens at all, for Copeland to face someone who can match his strength with teams likely doing everything they can to warn their offensive lineman to not give up leverage on Copeland. Don't be surprised when we see Copeland blowing up interior offensive linemen with bull rushes this fall to give opposing offenses nightmares."
Instead of making an impact on the gridiron for the entire year, Copeland faced the challenge of rehab and recovery. Now fully healthy, he enters 2025 as a key piece of the Hokies’ defensive front, bringing both size and quickness to a defensive line unit that has been retooled following the departures of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
As the season approaches, both players will have an opportunity to translate that perseverance into on-field production. For Holloway, that means reestablishing himself as a reliable target and dynamic playmaker within an relatively unproven wideout crew. His ability to stretch the field and contribute in the return game could give the Hokies a valuable spark. For Copeland, it’s about anchoring the line of scrimmage and proving his potential as a disruptive force. His presence in the interior could be pivotal in setting the tone for the Hokies' defense.