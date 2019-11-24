Hokies Maven
WATCH: Brutal Cold Weather And Pouring Rain Doesn’t Deter Virginia Tech Fans In Bud Foster’s Final “Enter Sandman” Entrance

Sean Labar

It's impossible to put into words just how miserable the conditions were at Lane Stadium for the entirety of Virginia Tech's Impressive 28-0 shutout over Pitt. Temperatures hovered in the mid-upper 30's and a steady wave of rain, with plenty of full downpours, soaked everyone in attendance. 

Still, the Hokies faithful weren't going to miss legendary Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster's final game in Lane Stadium with a chance to topple a surging Pitt team and ACC Coastal implications at stake. 

As the weather only worsened with kickoff nearing, fans -- sporting ponchos, trash bags, body suits and just about anything to keep them warm and dry -- began the signature clap to start one of the best entrances in all of college football. Lane Stadium wasn't full, but it was pretty darn close and the environment was electric. The marching band led the charge, the team gathered in the tunnel, and Hokies' fans started jumping. 

Check out a rare on-field look at the epic scene: 

Foster -- who has masterfully turned his 2019 unit that struggled mightily early this season-- into a dynamic playmaking defense, delivered once again. The 28-0 final marked the second-consecutive shutout for the Hokies' defense, a feat that will likely be remembered near the top of Foster's already ridiculous resume. 

With so many incredible moments during Foster's final stretch, this tribute by Virginia Tech fans was icing on the cake. Hats off, Hokies, you deserve a ton of credit. 

