Way-Too-Early 2026 Virginia Tech Football Preview and Prediction: Week 5, vs. Pittsburgh

After opening ACC play on the road against Boston College, Virginia Tech football returns home for its first of two Friday contests in 2026, squaring off against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh enters 2026 with a familiar quarterback, though not the one it began the 2025 campaign with. The Panthers initially started Eli Holstein, but after an up-and-down start to the season where he threw for 1,081 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, Pitt opted to bench Holstein after he threw two interceptions against Louisville. After the game, the Panthers then pivoted to true freshman Mason Heintschel.

The three-star prospect from Oregon, Ohio, displayed the typical "freshman moments" that define freshmen, but across the season, he was solid, throwing for 2,354 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Heintschel kickstarted a Pitt offense that went on to win its next five games, toppling Boston College (48-70, then-No. 25 Florida State (34-31), Syracuse (30-13), NC State (53-34) and Stanford (35-20). In that time, Heintschel compiled 1,511 passing yards (302.2 yards per game), throwing 12 touchdowns to five interceptions.

However, his effectiveness eventually decreased as the season reached its apex. Pitt lost three of its last four games, and it that stretch, Heintschel threw for under 200 yards in two of his final four games. He was held to 126 yards in a 37-15 loss to then-No. 9 Notre Dame, and though the Panthers beat then-No. 16 Georgia Tech 42-28 to force the Yellow Jackets out of positioning for the ACC title game, they themselves lost control with a 38-7 blowout loss to then-No. 12 Miami.

Pitt was ultimately embroiled in a five-way tie for the second seed in the ACC standings, a battle that it lost to eventual ACC champs Duke. Still, the school's 8-5 finish was its best in three years.

Pitt's season ultimately concluded with a 23-17 loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl, where Heintschel threw for 256 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The rising sophomore isn't a dual-threat signal-caller, having only totaled 88 net rushing yards on 86 'carries' — many of them sacks that go down in the books as a rushing attempt. In the final four games of the season, Heintschel totaled 807 passing yards (201.8 yards per game), four touchdowns and three picks, while being sacked 18 times.

Pitt will enter the season without Desmond Reid, who's off to the NFL after an up-and-down 2025 impacted by injury. Ja'Kyrian Turner is back after a freshman season where he ran for 745 yards and seven scores on 140 totes, punctuated by a 201-yard output against Georgia Tech. La'Vell Wright also arrived from Western Kentucky, where he rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

At the receiver spot, Heintschel will be operating with new playmakers, since Raphael Williams Jr. graduated and Kenny Johnson transferred to Texas Tech. Malik Knight steps in as the leader after a 774-yard, seven-touchdown season over at Western Carolina. Cauturus Hicks returns, looking to build on a 24-reception, 422-yard, four-touchdown season in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore.

On the defensive front, Isaiah Neal and Jimmy Scott anchor the defensive end spots after combining for 15 tackles for loss and eight total sacks.

If Heintschel can be closer to his form against NC State last season — 28-for-48 for 423 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks — than to the Notre Dame game — 16-for-33, 126 passing yards, no touchdowns, one pick and four sacks — Virginia Tech is in trouble. I do think that Pitt has enough, though this feels like a 50-50 game that either school could win. Pitt was very hot and cold in 2025, just as it was in 2024.

It stands to reason that Virginia Tech can win this game, but with them at 4-0 thus far in my projected "Way-Too-Early" results, I think this one slightly goes against them, even though Virginia Tech ranks over Pitt in Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings at the time of writing (No. 33 to No. 41). Per Connelly, the Panthers were 1-4 against SP+ top-40 teams with a 1-4 record and 21.6 points per game. Against opponents outside that barometer, they were 7-1 and scored 41.3 points a contest.

Virginia Tech's clash with the Panthers is set for Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. ET; the contest will be broadcast on ESPN.

Final score prediction: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 20