Oregon Loses Key Running Back to Brutal Injury Ahead of CFP Semifinal vs. Indiana
Oregon will be low on depth at running back for Friday’s Peach Bowl clash against Indiana, with a ticket to the national championship on the line. The Ducks saw a pair of running backs, Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar, hit the transfer portal ahead of the game against the No. 1 Hoosiers, but things have only gotten worse.
According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, Ducks standout running back Jordon Davison suffered a broken clavicle and is unlikely to play on Friday against Indiana. Oregon hasn’t provided an official status update on Davison, but a collarbone injury is a difficult one for any running back to play through, given the type of contact they absorb on a regular basis.
Davison, a true freshman, racked up 15 touchdowns in a dominant first campaign for Oregon this year. He had both of the team’s touchdowns against Texas Tech in the 23–0 shutout and averaged 9.0 yards per carry in the rout of James Madison the week prior. A reliable goal-line threat, his absence will be a big loss for the Ducks’ rushing attack, which suddenly is running thin despite being one of the deepest units in the country all season.
With Davison likely unavailable, the Ducks will be down to Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. out of the backfield on Friday, and potentially for the rest of the CFP run if they win against Indiana.