West Florida Transfer Corey Scott Locks In Visit With Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to add skill-position targets to its growing list of transfer portal visitors, with West Florida wide receiver Corey Scott now scheduled to make an official visit to Blacksburg. Scott is one of three programs the veteran receiver is reportedly visiting as he explores his options at the FBS level. The news was first reported by On3 national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong.

Scott, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, has spent the past three seasons at West Florida, developing into one of the top offensive weapons in the program’s passing attack. Two of those seasons have counted toward his collegiate eligibility, and during that span he established himself as a consistent and productive receiver for the Argonauts.

Over his career at West Florida, Scott recorded 97 receptions for 1,647 yards and nine touchdowns. His production reflects both big-play ability and reliability, as he consistently stretched the field while also serving as a dependable target in intermediate situations. Scott averaged nearly 17 yards per catch during his time with the Argonauts, highlighting his ability to generate explosive plays and flip field position.

Scott is now set to embark on a busy stretch of official visits as he gauges interest from multiple programs. He is scheduled to begin with a visit to Michigan State, followed by a stop at Virginia Tech on Sunday. He will conclude the visit schedule with a trip to James Madison on Monday. The condensed timeline suggests Scott is looking to make a relatively quick decision as he prepares for the next phase of his college career.

Virginia Tech’s interest in Scott comes as the Hokies look to add some much-need experience and depth to their wide receiver room through the transfer portal. With several young players still developing and/or coming off of an injury, the coaching staff has prioritized receivers who have demonstrated production and durability at the collegiate level. Scott’s body of work at West Florida, combined with his experience in a starting role, fits that profile.

While Scott made his mark at the DII level, his statistical output and physical tools have drawn attention from multiple FBS programs. His transition to a higher level of competition will be a key point of evaluation during the visit process, particularly how his route running, ball skills and ability to separate translate against faster and more physical defenses.

For Virginia Tech, hosting Scott represents another step in an aggressive portal approach aimed at strengthening the roster ahead of the upcoming season. The Hokies have been active in bringing in visitors at several positions, and Scott’s visit underscores the emphasis on upgrading offensive weapons. With multiple schools in the mix, the coming days should provide more clarity on where Scott ultimately sees the best opportunity to continue his career.