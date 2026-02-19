Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye €100 Million Gem; Liverpool Rewrite Record Books

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alessandro Bastoni is one of the world’s best center backs. | IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

Manchester United have identified Alessandro Bastoni as the ideal centerpiece around which to build their defense going forward. They will have competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona for the Inter center back valued at €100 million (£87.4 million, $118.4 million). (Source: Fichajes)

After a debut campaign defined by injuries, ill-discipline and just three goals, Liam Delap is expected to leave Chelsea this summer. The suitors he attracted last summer have not been put off by his Stamford Bridge struggles and Manchester United find themselves part of a queue which also includes Newcastle United, Everton, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: Mark Brus)

Alexis Mac Allister’s chances of joining Manchester United have been ruled out but the prospect of leaving Liverpool is very much a consideration. (Source: Indykaila)

Endrick has emerged as a “top priority” for Manchester United after impressing at Lyon on loan from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle are prepared to end James Trafford’s purgatory at Manchester City with a move this summer, which may come at the expense of Aaron Ramsdale’s loan move from Southampton being made permanent. (Source: talkSPORT)

The Magpies could face competition for Trafford from West Ham United and Aston Villa. (Source: Sports Boom)

Liverpool are considering an offer in the region of €200 million (£174.7 million, $236.8 million) for Michael Olise, who would surpass Alexander Isak as the club’s most expensive player should he be convinced to leave Bayern Munich. (Source: Fichajes)

Olise is not only on Liverpool’s radar. The French forward is being targeted by his compatriot Kylian Mbappé, who reportedly wants Real Madrid to offload Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior this summer to force through the Bayern Munich forward’s arrival. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal are giving serious thought to offloading Riccardo Calafiori after losing patience with the Italian defender’s spotty injury record. (Source: Football Insider)

In good news for Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, the price tag for highly sought-after Yan Diomande has dropped to £80 million ($108.4 million). (Source: talkSPORT)

Newcastle’s star signing Nick Woltemade has supposedly been unhappy on Tyneside “for ages” and would be eager to return to Stuttgart, if not Bayern Munich, this summer. (Source: BILD)

Should Atlético Madrid lose Julián Alvarez in the summer, they are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison as his replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Real Madrid a defensive and attacking boost. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Should Unai Emery leave Aston Villa to take over Real Madrid this summer, he already has his heart set on offloading three key stars; Antonio Rüdiger—who is out of contract anyway—the highly rated young talent Arda Güler and, most curiously of all, Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Source: El Nacional)

Rüdiger is a name which has appeared on the shopping lists of Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Ham as his Real Madrid contract winds down this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Dollar signs have filled the eyes of those in Barcelona when looking over Roony Bardghji’s profile. Hansi Flick is also wary of shackling this young talent on the bench at a formative stage of his career when, crucially for the club’s bookkeepers, he could command €20 million ($23.7 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich have Victor Osimhen on their radar but it is Paris Saint-Germain who are thought to be going “all out” for the Galatasaray talisman this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

