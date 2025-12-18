What Could New Virginia Tech OC Ty Howle's Offense Look Like in 2026?

Ty Howle joined the Hokies as their offensive coordinator on Dec. 9, following a trend of positional coaches joining James Franklin in Blacksburg. He got his start coaching at the Power Four level with Franklin in 2020. His expertise with the tight end group earned him a more significant spot on the offensive staff, being named co-offensive coordinator in 2023.

Sources: Virginia Tech is expected to hire Penn State co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Ty Howle as the school’s new offensive coordinator. He’s expected to be the school’s play caller as well. pic.twitter.com/6EEowrQPba — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2025

This new opportunity at Virginia Tech, however, brings some new challenges. This is Howle's first job as the lead offensive coordinator and play caller. For some positional coaches, you can tell what system they'll deploy based on the kind of role their group would play. If a running back's coach works on conditioning throughout the game and securing the ball, they'll lean towards a run-heavy system. A wide receiver's coach won't neglect the run. They will, however, deploy more play action and attempt to push the pace of the game by airing it out.

Those trends are good to use sometimes, but they don't always spell out what an offense will be. That's the challenge of overseeing the entire unit. Coaches have to apply their expertise in managing a position group to everyone and build a complementary unit. Howle's experience with tight ends would lead one to believe they'll play a key part in the offense. His experience as co-offensive coordinator, however, is very important. He's familiar with how to apply the schemes Franklin favors to every unit.

Following Franklin's Footsteps

The one thing that has been yelled to the mountain tops of the New River Valley is Franklin's knack for connecting with his players. He embodies the term "players' coach" and carries that mindset down to his support staff. Based on how players have talked about Howle at Penn State, he'll fit that mold quite well.

He's not only praised for the connection he built with the tight end room, but also for his exceptional recruiting profile. Interim head coach Terry Smith described Howle's recruiting profile, saying, "He's recruited unbelievable tight ends. He's an unbelievable coach. He's done a tremendous job for us and he has a big part in the success that we've had here. As a Penn State letterman, I couldn't be more proud of him and just happy for all of his opportunities and just what he has brought to Penn State."

Penn State co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle (center) puts his arms around tight ends Tyler Warren (44) and Theo Johnson (84) following a 31-0 White Out win against Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Warren, the 2024 Mackey Award recipient and 14th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, stated, "Getting good players there is something we’ve always done at tight end. Ty Howle is recruiting guys and then developing guys when they are there." Warren is one of many tight ends Howle sent to the league. Thoe Johnson, Brenton Strange, and Pat Friermuth were all developed under him. He's not only shown comfort level recruiting in the northeast, but he's producing elite products at a position that continuously evolves in offensive schemes.

Controlling the Trenches

It's unknown what specific personnel Howle will deploy because the offense has not been assembled yet. However, with the names returning to Blacksburg and the recruits being brought in, it's clear that the trenches will be prioritized above all else.

2025 was a mess schematically for the Nitanny Lions. Not only did they have inconsistent play from some key contributors, but they lost their starting quarterback, Drew Allar, around the halfway mark of the year. One thing remained constant throughout the inconsistencies. Penn State loved its two-headed monster at running back. Is there anyone on the Hokies roster who has developed to the level of Nicholas Singleton or Kaytron Allen? No, but two young backs look to fill that role.

On the surface, the hiring of Ty Howle at Offensive Coordinator isn't very exciting.



However, since Pry hired Bowen (also a co-OC from PSU) in 2022, Penn State has been significantly ahead of the Hokies offensively.



They've been top third in passing (EPA/DB) each year as well… pic.twitter.com/rF0094W7Cv — Sam Jessee (@SamOfSaturday) December 12, 2025

Jeffrey Overton announced on his X that he'd be returning to the program. Virginia Tech landed one of the top rushers in the country in Messiah Mickens. Overton is a gifted athlete in the open field. He flashed his breakaway speed a few times at the back end of the 2025 season. Mickens is a bruiser back who has the profile to handle a heavy workload early in his career. Combine that duo with the seven offensive linemen brought in as part of the 2026 recruiting class, and it's obvious what the vision is for the offense.

The run game is going to be the core of the unit. The red-zone is where the Hokies will need to separate themselves. Howle developed Tyler Warren into a scoring machine and was deployed in unique ways. The creativity he showcased with Warren could branch into the rest of the system. Depending on who is brought in at quarterback will determine how hybrid a system Howle will install. A mobile quarterback will likely benefit from increased RPOs. Experienced passers will make Howle more comfortable with attacking the middle of the field and doing so early. If Virginia Tech lands one of the stronger quarterbacks in the transfer portal as their starter, the offense could be night and day compared to their 2025 production.

