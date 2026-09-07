FPI Predicts Virginia Tech's Week Two Matchup vs Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG — Off a 73-3 victory over VMI, Virginia Tech football enters its Week 2 clash with Old Dominion on Sept. 12 looking to improve to 2-0. Ahead of the clash, ESPN's Football Power Index has offered a predictor of how the Hokies could perform in their second game of the season when they host the Monarchs.

First, here's a quick explainer on how the Football Power Index actually works.

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through [136]; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI. Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules."

Virginia Tech holds 89.6% odds over Old Dominion to win its Week 2 game. The Hokies held 99.0% odds last week over VMI — a game they led 45-0 by halftime and triumphed by 70 in. Old Dominion entered Week 1 ranked No. 95 in ESPN writer Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings, while the Hokies were situated 60 spots higher at No. 35.

Virginia Tech went 3-9 (2-6 ACC) last season, losing six of its last seven games and firing then-head coach Brent Pry after a 45-26 to, ironically enough, Old Dominion on September 13, 2025. Just over two months later, Franklin was hired.

While ODU is not the same caliber of team that they were last season, Virginia Tech is in no position to be overlooking an opponent. The Monarchs are coming off a 31-10 win over Norfolk State and are expected to be one of the contenders for the Sun Belt Championship. They lost talent in the transfer portal and have a new offensive coordinator, but given how last year's game went, the Hokies should be on high alert.

But if they play with the same intensity they showed on Saturday, the Hokies will win.

Virginia Tech's Week 2 clash with Old Dominion is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. ET. The contest will be available for viewing on The CW.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.